Online critics have likened the ITV setup for the US women's head coach to a kitchen as they branded the move “outrageous.”

Emma Hayes, head coach of United States, was a pundit during England's World Cup opener on ITV. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

ITV has sparked a sexism row after critics accused the broadcaster of making legendary manager and pundit Emma Hayes conduct her analysis of England’s opening World Cup game from a “kitchen”.

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A row has erupted after the head coach of the US women’s national team performed her analysis of England’s 4-2 win over Croatia with just a stick of chalk and a small blackboard from a small corner of ITV’s studio. Online critics likened the area to the kitchen as they branded the setup “outrageous.” “Why the hell have they got Emma Hayes doing her analysis from a kitchen! It’s outrageous,” one user commented online. They added: “It just needs a kettle and toaster in the background. “Does nothing for the place of women in the game. Hayes is superb. Pioneer. Totally demeaning.” Another commented: “I think someone will be getting a roasting at ITV today, who thought that was a good idea to put her in a kitchen.” Read more: When is England's next World Cup game? Read more: England's Group L rivals Ghana leave it late to deny Panama a first World Cup point following stoppage-time winner

Critics said the setup looked like a 'kitchen'. Picture: ITV

“How lame are ITV that they put Emma Hayes in a kitchen setting to give her tactical analysis. Sexism rules,” wrote a third. The move left many fans questioning whether a male pundit would have been given the same limited area for their own analysis. “Can you imagine ITV putting Gary Neville on a set like that? No chance that would happen. It is hugely embarrassing,” a TV source told the Daily Mail. Hateful sexist content did the rounds on social media, including a meme where someone replaced the content on Emma's chalkboard with a shopping list. Others posted AI generated images adding the washing up and an ironing board along with other sexist tropes. But many have leapt to the defence of Hayes, who won a record 15 trophies for Chelsea, after she was piled on by sexist critics online.

Emma Hayes taking advantage of the hydration breaks! Fair play pic.twitter.com/GEL9TKqM7s — Peter Lavan (@tscheeeesche) June 17, 2026