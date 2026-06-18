World Cup sexism storm as female pundit Emma Hayes does her tactical analysis from a 'kitchen' with blackboard
Online critics have likened the ITV setup for the US women's head coach to a kitchen as they branded the move “outrageous.”
ITV has sparked a sexism row after critics accused the broadcaster of making legendary manager and pundit Emma Hayes conduct her analysis of England’s opening World Cup game from a “kitchen”.
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A row has erupted after the head coach of the US women’s national team performed her analysis of England’s 4-2 win over Croatia with just a stick of chalk and a small blackboard from a small corner of ITV’s studio.
Online critics likened the area to the kitchen as they branded the setup “outrageous.”
“Why the hell have they got Emma Hayes doing her analysis from a kitchen! It’s outrageous,” one user commented online.
They added: “It just needs a kettle and toaster in the background.
“Does nothing for the place of women in the game. Hayes is superb. Pioneer. Totally demeaning.”
Another commented: “I think someone will be getting a roasting at ITV today, who thought that was a good idea to put her in a kitchen.”
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“How lame are ITV that they put Emma Hayes in a kitchen setting to give her tactical analysis. Sexism rules,” wrote a third.
The move left many fans questioning whether a male pundit would have been given the same limited area for their own analysis.
“Can you imagine ITV putting Gary Neville on a set like that? No chance that would happen. It is hugely embarrassing,” a TV source told the Daily Mail.
Hateful sexist content did the rounds on social media, including a meme where someone replaced the content on Emma's chalkboard with a shopping list.
Others posted AI generated images adding the washing up and an ironing board along with other sexist tropes.
But many have leapt to the defence of Hayes, who won a record 15 trophies for Chelsea, after she was piled on by sexist critics online.
Emma Hayes taking advantage of the hydration breaks! Fair play pic.twitter.com/GEL9TKqM7s— Peter Lavan (@tscheeeesche) June 17, 2026
Writer and commentator Sophie Corcoran wrote on X: “The Emma Hayes hate from the right is so forced.
“I don’t like it when women are used as football commentators for men’s game just to tick a box
“But Emma Hayes is a world class analyst and absolutely deserves to be there.”
One user commented: “She knows more about football than most men will ever know.”
It comes as England captain Harry Kane revealed boss Thomas Tuchel told his side to “take the shackles off” during half-time of their triumphant World Cup opener against Croatia.
Kane’s first-half double, which saw him equal Gary Lineker’s record of ten World Cup goals for England, twice put them in front in Dallas, only for Croatia to hit back on both occasions after some questionable defending.
He opened the scoring with a retaken penalty in the 12th minute when his original effort had been saved by Dominik Livakovic after the Croatia goalkeeper had come off his line.
Croatia managed to bring things level just before the break, with a goal from Baturina in the 36th minute before another from Musa in added time.At the start of the second half, England came out with an electric passage of play, and a goal from Bellingham almost immediately after the break put England 3-2 up.
Marcus Rashford then marked his England comeback by scoring the team's fourth goal in the 85th minute.
England face Ghana on June 23 and Panama on June 27.
LBC has approached ITV for comment.