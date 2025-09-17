Vladimir Putin is 'open to' attending the World Cup in the US next year, the Russian Ambassador told LBC.

Andrei Kelin, the Russian Ambassador to the UK, told LBC the Russian President wants to foster 'closer links' to Donald Trump.

Mr Kelin said the Russian leader is even 'open to' visiting the US to attend the World Cup next summer.

"I hope we are going to discuss that and it will come to suit," he said.

The Kremlin leader and the US president will "hopefully" meet by the end of this calendar year, Mr Kelin said.

It comes as the US President gears up to meet Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday in Chequers during his state visit.

The Russian Ambassador said the US president's has an "understanding" of the war in Ukraine and "a vision which differs from many other leaders in Europe especially."

"Perhaps in tomorrow's conversation in Checkers, he will be able to deliver some of the views of the points to Prime Minister Starmer," he said.