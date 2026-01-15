Among the 15 affected nations is footballing stalwarts Brazil, who have won the tournament more times than anyone else

By Chay Quinn

The 2026 World Cup in North America has been thrown into chaos after Donald Trump froze visa applications from 15 competing nations for the footballing showpiece.

An internal memo from the US State Department shows that officials have been directed to deny visas from 75 different countries, including 15 with teams competing at the World Cup beginning in June. The US is co-hosting the tournament with its neighbours Mexico and Canada. Among the 15 affected nations is footballing stalwarts Brazil, who have won the tournament more times than anyone else. Brazil even clinched the title the last time it was held on American soil in 1994. Read More: Iran postpones execution of first protester as regime closes airspace amid fears of 'imminent' US strikes Read More: Qatar eyes Women's Club World Cup despite not having Fifa-ranked national team

Scotland, who will be appearing in their first World Cup finals since 1998, have seen all three of their group opponents slapped with the measure. Picture: Getty

Scotland, who will be appearing in their first World Cup finals since 1998, have seen all three of their group opponents slapped with the measure. Brazil, Morocco and Haiti have all found themselves on the list of nations affected by the measure, According to the memo, the measure is temporary as the Trump administration seeks to beef up vetting procedures for applicants. Algeria, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Iran, Jordan, Senegal, Tunisia, Uruguay and Uzbekistan are the other nations affected by the bombshell plans. If the ban persists until the tournament, games could be hit with empty stadiums with very few supporters cheering on their national teams.

2022 semi-finalists Morocco were also hit with the restriction. Picture: Getty

The freeze is set to be implemented on January 21, and directs officials to deny visas applicants who will need to rely on public benefits upon entry to the US. Officers are also instructed to weigh a variety of factors for applicants, including health, age, and English proficiency. "The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people," State Department spokesperson Tommy Piggott said. "Immigration from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassess immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits." The pause comes amid Trump deliberating options to strike Iran, another competitor at the summer's tournmanet, following a crackdown on protests by the Islamic regime.