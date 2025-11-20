The draw, made by FIFA on Thursday, sets up the possibility of an all-home-nations showdown

Wales players celebrating their sixth goal against North Macedonia. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Northern Ireland handed daunting World Cup play-off semi-final as Wales and Republic of Ireland discover their fates.

Northern Ireland will face four-time champions Italy in the semi-finals of the World Cup play-offs, while Wales have been drawn against Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republic of Ireland will take on the Czech Republic. The draw, made by FIFA on Thursday, sets up the possibility of an all-home-nations showdown. If both Wales and Northern Ireland progress, they will meet in the final for a place at next summer’s World Cup in North America. Wales would host that match - guaranteeing at least one British Isles side will miss out. The Republic of Ireland, who sealed their play-off spot with a dramatic stoppage-time win over Hungary, will face either Denmark or North Macedonia should they beat the Czechs.

Scott McTominay of Scotland celebrate during a World Cup Qualification game on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Northern Ireland, who qualified via the Nations League, face the toughest route on paper. The Azzurri last reached the World Cup in 2014 but remain one of football’s powerhouses, having lifted the trophy four times. Northern Ireland have beaten Italy only once in 11 attempts - back in 1958. They have appeared at the World Cup three times, most recently in 1986. Wales head into the play-offs buoyed by a 7-1 thrashing of North Macedonia and are aiming for back-to-back World Cup appearances for the first time, and their third overall. The Republic last reached the finals in 2002, also their third. England and Scotland have already booked their places. Scotland secured their first World Cup appearance since 1998 with a dramatic 4-2 win over Denmark in Glasgow, scoring twice late on. England qualified for an eighth successive tournament by winning every match and not conceding a single goal.

Former Sweden football player Martin Dahlin draws Northern Ireland during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off Tournament and European Play-Off Draw at Home of FIFA. Picture: Getty