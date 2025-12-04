The World Darts Championship will stay at Alexandra Palace until at least 2031 after the PDC agreed a new five-year deal.

The showpiece tournament has been held at the famous north London venue since 2007 but following the rapid growth in the sport, PDC supremo Barry Hearn had raised the prospect of taking it elsewhere.

However, a new deal has been agreed which will see the tournament move to the Great Hall from next year’s edition, allowing for more fans to attend and better infrastructure.

PDC chief executive Matt Porter said: “Alexandra Palace has become synonymous with the World Darts Championship, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership through to at least 2031.

