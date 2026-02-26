The President of the World Economic Forum (WEF) has quit amid criticism over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Borge Brende announced today that he was stepping down, a few weeks after the forum launched an independent investigation into his links to the paedophile.

Brende said in a statement: "After careful consideration, I have decided to step ⁠down as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum. My time here, spanning 8-1/2 years, has been profoundly rewarding.

"I am grateful for the incredible collaboration with my colleagues, partners, and constituents, and I ‌believe now is the right moment for the Forum to continue its important work without distractions.”

Brende has said he was unaware of Epstein's past and criminal activities before first meeting him ‌in 2018, and that he regretted not having investigated him more thoroughly.

Mr Brende acknowledged that he dined with Epstein on three occasions in 2018 and 2019. The men also exchanged texts and emails.

The WEF said its review has concluded and found “there were no additional concerns beyond what has been previously disclosed”.

WEF co-chairs Andre Hoffmann and Larry Fink said: “We wish to express our sincere appreciation for Borge Brende’s significant contributions to the World Economic Forum.

“His dedication and leadership have been instrumental during a pivotal period of reforms for the organisation, leading to a successful annual meeting in Davos.

“We respect his decision to step down.”