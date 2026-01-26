It’s hard to believe that the first WEF meeting in Davos, the brainchild of Klaus Schwab, took place 55 years ago in 1971.

By David Buik

It was originally called the European Management Forum, but the gathering of the ‘good and the great’ changed its name to the World Economic Forum in 1987. The annual corporate membership fee required just to be eligible to attend is a minimum of around $75,000. On top of the membership fee, each delegate must pay a separate fee for the actual meeting badge. Recent reports for 2026 indicate elite badges cost up to $35,000 per person.

The World Economic Forum's purpose is to bring together global leaders from business, government, academia, and civil society to address key global issues through public-private cooperation, aiming to "improve the state of the world".

For decades, many, including me, have been scornful of the WEF and who it represented. Most observers’ perception was that it was a glorified jamboree, providing a heaven-sent opportunity for attendees to quaff copious flutes of Cristal Champagne whilst rubbing shoulders with the ‘good and the great.’

Perhaps those in the inner circle felt it was worthwhile to exchange views, though the public, despite the presence of a massive coterie of journalists, was never told what the benefits of this 4-day party in the most salubrious surroundings in the Swiss Alps were. The cost of these occasions really got under the skin of shareholders and taxpayers alike. They became increasingly irritated and incandescent with anger.

This year’s 2026 symposium proved the exception to the rule. Why? The delegates, and eventually the rest of the world, would have a fairly clear idea of what the immediate future held for them. What was Trump going to say about Greenland, about possible increases in tariffs for the UK, Europe and Canada, as well as the conference’s reaction to the generally unpredictable mood of the 47th President of the United States?

In regard to tariffs, I have always had that sneaking feeling that with their outstanding track records on Wall Street, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick would have warned President Trump of the dangers of overstepping the mark with draconian tariffs and the damage they could inflict on the US economy in isolation. Delegates held their breath to see how his comments and actions might affect business, industry, and commerce around the world, and where the UK and Europe stand in terms of their previously much-coveted relationship with the US.

Though President Trump backed down on a number of his threats, the UK and Europe were left in little doubt that it would be folly to continue relying on the US as their closest ally. Despite some reprehensible comments made by the President, especially towards our troops and those of Europe, who stood four square behind the US invasion of Afghanistan for many years and some reckless comments about the Kingdom Denmark and the inhabitants of Greenland, the USA remains the largest economy in the world, as well as having no peer in the world to match its military might.

In fairness, the President did retract comments made about British troops in response to the indignation expressed not only by the Prime Minister but also by the whole country. Regardless of these unseemly interjections, strong diplomatic relations between the US and Europe are essential. However, it has become clear that President Trump believes the world should be divided into three. The Worlds of Trump, Xi and Putin. Where Europe fits in remains in doubt.

Europe should be eternally grateful to President Trump on two issues. Firstly, it's time Europe and the UK rearmed. As the Bard said over 500 years ago – “Talkers are no good doers!” Prime Minister and Defence Secretary John Healey – please get your act together. Increase the defence budget now! 2027 is too late. No money is not an acceptable excuse. Cut public expenditure. It is called priorities.

Secondly, Trump's message that no economy will flourish on a bloated public sector is painfully true. There is little doubt that Europe has wasted incredible potential for growth in recent years by dragging its feet on reforms and by unnecessarily and excessively curtailing entrepreneurial freedom and personal responsibility. Now is the time to act decisively.

Ever since the Iraq War in 2003, it has become increasingly clear that stock market participants cope well with both good and bad news, with a high degree of dexterity and success. What they have always failed to do is to have a solid handle on uncertainty. They have consistently failed the test at every opportunity. Following the 1987 crash, the Greenspan ‘Exuberance’ warning on asset values in 1996, the Russian Credit crisis of 1998, the ‘9/11’ sell-off, the global banking crisis of 2008/9, the Covid crash of March 2020 and finally the April 2025 ‘Liberation Day’ tariff crash, investors have had to lick some painful wounds.

The ‘9/11’ crash saw 9.5 per cent wiped off the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ on that fateful day. The Covid crash was violent, again due to severe uncertainty. On 9 March 2020, the S&P 500 was savaged by 7.79 per cent, then on 12 March, a further 9.9 per cent in value was lost followed by a further 12.93 per cent on 16 March 2020

The invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and the massacre of Israelis and subsequent horrendous blitz and blockade of Gaza saw global equity markets ease in a relatively orderly manner. They also recovered quite quickly. The Greenland proposed raid saw the S&P and the NASDAQ ease by about 2 per cent, but they recovered much of their poise within forty-eight hours. When President Trump withdrew his invitation to Mark Carney to join the board of peace and threatened a 100 per cent tariff on Canada, and finally announced his intention to sue JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon for $5 billion in damages for debanking, these issues hardly provoked a ripple.

The world of investment is having to adjust extemporaneously. I think and hope the new show is on the road.

David Buik is LBC's Markets Commentator.

