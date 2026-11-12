Increasing demand for energy and new fossil fuel infrastructure being built have led to still rising emissions, the CAT report warns

Firefighters work as the Hughes Fire burns on January 22, 2025 in Castaic, California. Picture: Brandon Bell/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

The world is heading for an “irrecoverable overshoot” on dangerous global warming unless governments reject fossil fuels and start rapidly cutting emissions, a report has warned.

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The latest update from the Climate Action Tracker (CAT) initiative, released as countries meet for Cop31 UN climate talks in Turkey, warns that collective climate action has stalled for the fifth consecutive year. There are some positive signs, with clean electricity meeting all additional global demand for power in 2025, China and India deploying renewables at a record pace, the electric vehicle rollout reaching new highs and deforestation in the Amazon falling sharply. But the report from CAT warns progress on deploying alternatives to fossil fuels – which cause most of the greenhouse gas emissions driving global warming when they are burned for transport, heating, power and industry – is not happening fast enough. Read more: UK economy grows 0.7% at fastest rate in more than two years during third quarter Read more: Benefits system will be rewritten for under-25s, as Milburn warns that process will be painful for some

Increasing demand for energy and new fossil fuel infrastructure being built have led to still rising emissions, the CAT report warns. It finds that, with the policies on tackling climate change and driving clean energy and technologies that governments have in place today, the world is on track for 2.7C of warming by 2100 – up slightly from 2.6C last year and the same as the years 2021 to 2024. If governments met 2030 and 2035 targets to cut emissions under the Paris Agreement – a global treaty which aims to curb warming to 1.5C to avoid the most dangerous impacts of climate change – warming would still be 2.6C, the same as last year. Under an optimistic scenario in which countries meet all their pledges, targets, long term, and “net zero” targets to cut emissions to zero overall, the world would see warming of 1.9C by the end of the century.

Giant tabular icebergs are surrounded by ice floe drift in Vincennes Bay on January 11, 2008. Picture: Pool/Getty

The world is set to exceed the Paris target of 1.5C of warming in the next few years, and experts warn there is now a need to act to limit the size and duration of the overshoot and bring temperatures down to below 1.5C above pre-industrial temperatures by 2100. Bill Hare, chief executive of CAT partner organisation Climate Analytics, said: “The stark choice for governments is to either continue to support the fossil fuel industry, which would consign humanity to insurmountable economic damages, rising mortality from heat and climate-driven diseases and disasters that they are unable to adapt to – or pivot to the solutions which are available and cheaper than ever. “The imminence of breaching 1.5C cannot be an excuse to open the door to defeatism – the focus has to be on accelerating action to limit the magnitude and duration of overshoot. “Every increment of warming above 1.5C means even more significant consequences across climate, nature and human systems.”

Low water levels reveal the reservoir bed of Howden Reservoir on July 16, 2025 in Bamford. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty

Scientists warn that exceeding 1.5C of warming will lead to more severe weather extremes such as deadly heatwaves, floods, storms and drought, rising sea levels and the potential for catastrophic and irreversible collapse of natural systems such as coral reefs and rainforests. Analysis published earlier this week by the Global Carbon Budget initiative has suggested a slight decline in carbon emissions from fossil fuels this year, of 0.4 per cent, driven by expansion of solar and wind power and the Iran conflict. Dr Niklas Hohne, of CAT partner organisation NewClimate Institute, said: “With the closure of the Strait of Hormuz exposing our vulnerability to geopolitical shocks, the case for renewables and electrification has never been stronger – and it does appear that global emissions could be on the verge of a peak and a much faster decline than we had previously thought.” But Climate Analytics policy analyst and lead author of the report Sarah Heck warned that collectively governments are “simply not moving fast enough to adopt the policies that would enable us to escape from the emerging overshoot trap”.