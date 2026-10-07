Russia's health watchdog had said on Tuesday that no cases of plague had been detected among anyone who had come into contact with a Siberian plague institute laboratory worker who died last week

This undated photo released by the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and Far East shows the institute workers in a lab. Picture: The Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and Far East via AP

By Rebecca Henrys

The World Health Organization has requested information from Russian authorities on reports of a second laboratory employee with pneumonia of undetermined cause.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The WHO also requested further information to clarify the cause of the severe pneumonia and the pathogen that prompted public health measures, it said in a statement on Tuesday. Russia's health watchdog had said on Tuesday that no cases of plague had been detected among anyone who had come into contact with a Siberian plague institute laboratory worker who died last week. Authorities say the 28-year-old woman died on Friday from pneumonia of an as-yet unestablished origin, in a case that has prompted international concern, including from US President Donald Trump. Read more: 'They let my daughter die': Heartbroken mum of Russia 'plague' victim questions official report Read more: UK health officials issue plague risk update as Russian lab worker dies following exposure

Rospotrebnadzor, the watchdog, said in a statement that no infectious diseases had been reported among the staff of the same plague research institute in Irkutsk over the past 10 days and that extensive testing had found no microorganisms in the deceased woman's body linked to her work. "A comprehensive set of anti-epidemic measures was immediately organised and implemented in full in accordance with public health legislation," the watchdog said. "This included identifying the widest possible circle of individuals who had been in contact with the patient and arranging for them to be placed under medical observation in hospital with daily laboratory tests." It said the results had revealed two cases of COVID-19 and two cases of rhinovirus infection, but that no pathogens causing other infectious diseases had been detected.

Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) in Moscow. Picture: Natalia Kolesnikova/Anadolu via Getty Images

"None of the contacts showed any changes in their state of health associated with infectious disease," it added. Elena Sofina, deputy head of the Shelekhov district near Irkutsk, where a local hospital was placed under quarantine, said what she called a "dangerous diagnosis" had not been confirmed. She added that 60 per cent of those placed under quarantine as a precaution had already been released. Local media said around 200 people had previously been quarantined. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed appreciation for an offer of help on Monday from Trump, although without making clear if Moscow planned to accept it.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov speaks to journalists. Picture: Getty