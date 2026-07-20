European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she looked forward to working with Mr Burnham for the “prosperity of people on both sides of the Channel”.

World leaders congratulate Andy Burnham on PM title - as European heads call for closer EU-UK ties. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

World leaders have congratulated Andy Burnham on becoming Prime Minister, as a separate stream of European well-wishers called for closer EU ties.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she looked forward to working with Mr Burnham for the “prosperity of people on both sides of the Channel”. She said in a post on X: “Congratulations, dear Andy Burnham, on your confirmation as Prime Minister. “I look forward to working with you to strengthen the EU-UK partnership. “For the security of our shared continent. And the prosperity of people on both sides of the Channel.” Read more: Andy Burnham pledges to 'build a new national sense of unity' - PM's first speech in full Read more: New PM Andy Burnham to outline measures to help with cost-of-living crisis as he pledges '10-year plan for Britain'

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen wished Mr Burnham well. Picture: Alamy

Echoing her calls for closer ties, president of the European Council Antonio Costa said: “In the last two years EU-UK relations gained a new, positive momentum. I look forward to continuing to further deepen our co-operation for the benefit of our citizens and businesses. “The United Kingdom and the European Union are stronger together.” Rhun ap Iorwerth, the First Minister of Wales, urged Mr Burnham not to bypass the Welsh parliament and called for an early meeting. “I congratulate Andy Burnham on his appointment as Prime Minister, which presents an opportunity to redefine the relationship between the Welsh and UK Governments,” he said. “I know that Andy Burnham shares my belief in the power of devolution to improve the lives of the people we serve.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was among those congratulating Mr Burnham. Picture: Alamy

“In that spirit, I hope we can speak the same language when it comes to devolving powers out of Westminster by strengthening, not bypassing, Wales’s national parliament and its ability to empower people and communities. “I look forward to an early meeting with the new Prime Minister to agree how we can give Wales the powers it needs to grow the economy and build a fairer, more prosperous future for all.” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also congratulated the Makerfield MP on his new role. He said: “Congratulations Prime Minister Burnham on your appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. “Australia and the United Kingdom are longstanding friends, allies and partners, united by shared values and deep ties between our peoples.

Congratulations, dear @andyburnham, on your confirmation as Prime Minister.



I look forward to working with you to strengthen the EU-UK partnership.



For the security of our shared continent.



And the prosperity of people on both sides of the Channel. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 20, 2026