The deal signals a major breakthrough in the two-year war in Gaza

President Donald Trump gestures as he reads a note handed to him by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio he said was regarding Middle East peace talks. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

World leaders have expressed hope for peace and urged Israel and Hamas to fulfil their commitments in the hours after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire deal had been agreed.

Einav Zangauker, center, mother of Matan Zangauker, who is being held hostage by Hamas, celebrates along with other families and supporters of Israeli hostages after the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan. Picture: AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres welcomed the announcement, saying: "The United Nations will support the full implementation of the agreement and will scale up the delivery of sustained and principled humanitarian relief, and we will advance recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza." The UN chief urged all parties "to seize this momentous opportunity to establish a credible political path forward towards ending the occupation, recognising the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, and achieving a two-state solution that enables Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security".

Posting on social media, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said: "I am relieved that the hostages will soon be reunited with their families. "After years of intense suffering, peace finally feels attainable. Canada calls on all parties to swiftly implement all agreed terms and to work towards a just and lasting peace." Mr Carney, like several other leaders, praised Qatar, Egypt and Turkey for their role in the negotiations.

Argentine President Javier Milei posted on X: "I want to take the opportunity to say that I will sign the candidacy of Donald J. Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to international peace. The libertarian leader and Trump ally added: "Any other leader with similar achievements would have received it a long time ago."

Palestinians celebrate in Khan Yunis on October 9, 2025, following news of a new Gaza ceasefire deal. Picture: Getty

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the agreement as a "ray of light." He said the announcement brought "hope that after eight decades of conflict and terror, we can break this cycle of violence and build something better". "Today the world has cause for real hope," the Australian leader added.

Celebrations at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv. Picture: Getty