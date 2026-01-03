President Trump Holds News Conference After US Captures Venezuelan President Maduro. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

World leaders have reacted to President Donald Trump's capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to face charges in the US.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said Britain had not been involved “in any way” in the attack. Sir Keir said: “The UK has long supported a transition of power in Venezuela. We regarded Maduro as an illegitimate President and we shed no tears about the end of his regime. “I reiterated my support for international law this morning. The UK government will discuss the evolving situation with US counterparts in the days ahead as we seek a safe and peaceful transition to a legitimate government that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people.” Reform UK leader and friend of Trump, Nigel Farage, branded the actions of the US "unorthodox" and "contrary to international law" but failed to go as far as condemning the strikes. "The American actions in Venezuela overnight are unorthodox and contrary to international law — but if they make China and Russia think twice, it may be a good thing.I hope the Venezuelan people can now turn a new leaf without Maduro." Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch wrote on X: "This is clearly a fast-moving and extremely serious situation. I am not going to rush to judgement or speculate on incomplete reports. "I’m more interested in what Venezuelans risking their lives for democracy have to say."

Spain The Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez has rejected Trump's action, saying it "violates international law". A translation of a post shared to X reads: "Spain did not recognise the Maduro regime. But neither will it recognise an intervention that violates international law and pushes the region toward a horizon of uncertainty and belligerence. "We call on all actors to think of the civilian population, to respect the United Nations Charter, and to articulate a fair and dialogued transition." France French President Emmanuel Macron has criticised Maduro's "dictatorship" and called for a "peaceful" transition of power. Writing on X, he said: "The Venezuelan people are today rid of Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship and can only rejoice. By seizing power and trampling on fundamental freedoms, Nicolás Maduro gravely undermined the dignity of his own people. "The upcoming transition must be peaceful, democratic, and respectful of the will of the Venezuelan people. We wish that President Edmundo González Urrutia, elected in 2024, can swiftly ensure this transition. "I am currently exchanging with our partners in the region. France is fully mobilised and vigilant, including to ensure the safety of its nationals during these uncertain times." Russia In response to US action, Russia expressed its "concern", with Putin expressing his support for the Venezuelan leader. In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry branded it a "matter of deep concern and condemnation". "The pretexts used to justify such actions are unfounded," it said. "Ideological hostility has triumphed over businesslike pragmatism and a willingness to build relationships of trust and predictability." Argentina President Javier Milei of Argentina praised the claim by his close ally Mr Trump that Maduro had been captured with a political slogan he often deploys to celebrate right-wing advances: "Long live freedom, dammit!" Cuba Cuba, a supporter of the Maduro government and a longtime adversary of the United States, called for the international community to respond to what President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez called "the criminal attack". "Our zone of peace is being brutally assaulted," he said on X.

Venezuela's government was seen to denounce the aggression, accusing the US of "attempting to forcibly break the nation's political independence". Picture: X

Germany German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has criticised the most recent election in Venezuela as "rigged". He wrote on X: "Nicolás Maduro has led his country into ruin. The most recent election was rigged. Like many other countries, we have therefore not recognized his presidency. Maduro has played a problematic role in the region. "The legal assessment of the U.S. intervention is complex and requires careful consideration. International law remains the guiding framework. At this stage, political instability in Venezuela must be avoided. The objective is an orderly transition to an elected government." China "China is deeply shocked and strongly condemns the use of force by the U.S. against a sovereign country and the use of force against the president of a country," a ministry statement said. Iran The ministry condemned the U.S. attack on Venezuela "as a blatant violation of its national sovereignty and territorial integrity." It called on the UN Security Council to "act immediately to halt the unlawful aggression" and hold those responsible accountable. Israel Close ally of President Trump Benjamin Netanyahu shared his support on X. He wrote: "Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump for your bold and historic leadership on behalf of freedom and justice. I salute your decisive resolve and the brilliant action of your brave soldiers."

Maduro posted by Trump. Picture: Trump

US opposition Bernie Sanders is among US opposition politicians who have criticised Trump's actions. He said: "Donald Trump has, once again, shown his contempt for the Constitution and the rule of law. "The President of the United States does NOT have the right to unilaterally take this country to war, even against a corrupt and brutal dictator like Maduro. "The United States does NOT have the right, as Trump stated this morning, to "run" Venezuela. "Congress must immediately pass a War Powers Resolution to end this illegal military operation and reassert its constitutional responsibilities."

