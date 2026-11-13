A UN report last month found the world was already on course to break through the 1.5 degrees warming limit

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham Attends COP31 Climate Change Summit In Antalya. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

World leaders have set out competing positions and made clashing demands in two days of intense speech-making at the COP31 climate change talks in Turkey, leaving negotiators with a tough task to draft a meaningful deal that all can agree.

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Small island states, among the most vulnerable in the world as global warming makes sea levels rise, pleaded for urgent cuts to greenhouse gas emissions. European leaders, meanwhile, lined up behind a proposal to expand global electrification, developing countries asked for more finance from rich ones, and fossil fuel producers said oil, gas, and coal should continue to be used. "We reaffirm our sovereign right to strengthen our energy and oil industry as a driver of our national development," Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez told the conference, after UN leaders had made the case for bringing to an end the age of fossil fuels. Read more: Microsoft seeing ‘signs of stabilisation’ in scramble to fix global outage Read more: Ousted Nvidia boss Jensen Huang summoned to testify before US Senate over affair with alleged spy

A six-metre-tall wooden Trojan Horse, an installation created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo, spilling plastic waste from inside. Picture: OZAN KOSE/Getty

Apart from trying to accommodate incompatible national positions aired on Wednesday and Thursday, conference host Turkey and negotiations lead Australia also have the challenge of trying to make progress when wars and inflation have pushed climate concerns down the political agenda. "It's my job to steer consensus, not to bang tables and demand any particular action, but to steer consensus to the strongest, most ambitious possible outcome within the constraints of that consensus-driven process," Chris Bowen, Australia's COP31 president of negotiations, told Reuters. Asked what a good deal might look like, he said: "I have many more hours of consultations with partners to do." Climate activists say short-term political concerns should not get in the way of addressing an issue that will get more pressing if ignored. A UN report last month found the world was already on course to break through the 1.5 degrees warming limit that countries had agreed to pursue under the 2015 Paris Agreement to prevent the worst effects of climate change.

Activist Greta Thunberg attends a press conference on day four at the COP31 UNFCCC Climate Conference on November 12. Picture: Burak Kara/Getty

"The situation could not be less under control. The planet is not dying. It is being killed," Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said on the sidelines of the UN conference. "It is being killed by the very same people often thought to come to our rescue. No one is coming to our rescue." Earlier on Thursday, the leaders of small island states including the Bahamas, Tuvalu, the Solomon Islands and Saint Lucia called for swift action. "Major emitters must move beyond the usual promises. They must reduce emissions that the climate crisis demands," said Saint Lucia's Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre. Prime Minister Andy Burnham backed a proposal by Turkey to increase electricity's share of world energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035, from a little over a fifth now, to help advance that goal. Turkey has not specified whether the extra energy used would be renewable.

World leaders have set out competing positions and made clashing demands in two days of intense speech-making at the COP31 climate change talks in Turkey, leaving negotiators with a tough task to draft a meaningful deal that all can agree. Picture: Australian Associated Press/Alamy