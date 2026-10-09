Jonathan, an Aldabra giant tortoise, is estimated to be about 194 years old

Jonathan is estimated to be about 194 years old. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The world's oldest-known land animal, a 194-year-old giant tortoise, may owe its remarkable lifespan to genetics and youthful cellular function, scientists say.

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Jonathan, an Aldabra giant tortoise, was brought to the remote South Atlantic island of St Helena as a fully grown animal in 1882, likely from the Seychelles. He now resides in a paddock at Plantation House, the governor's residence. Members of this species are known to live more than 100 years, but Jonathan has far exceeded that. Scientists have studied Jonathan to explore the secrets of the animal's amazing longevity, sequencing his genome and analysing his epigenome - the chemical markers that control which genes switch on and off. Read more: Tesco rolls out AI customer assistant following trial Read more: ‘Grounds for hope’ for nature even as wildlife populations fall by 73% since 1970

Tortoises named Jonathan and David living on the South Atlantic island of St Helena. Picture: Reuters

"We found changes in Jonathan's genome in pathways associated with longevity, like DNA repair, mitochondrial function, insulin regulation and telomere function," Vaisvil said. Researchers compared Jonathan's epigenome with four other Aldabra tortoises, ranging from juveniles to older adults. While pretending to feed Jonathan, they waited until he began biting the air, then wedged his mouth open with a gloved hand and scraped under his tongue with a specialised kit. St Helena officials restrict blood draws to prevent infection risks.

To explain the finding, Vaisvil compared the genome to a cookbook and the epigenome to handwritten notes in the margins. "As the cookbook ages, those notes become more difficult to read clearly. We can think of that as methylation entropy," Vaisvil said, referring to a metric for disorder in a certain biochemical process. Most of the notes in Jonathan's "cookbook" look very old. But in certain regions, stretches of DNA that act as switches controlling whether genes are turned on or off, Jonathan's methylation entropy was lower than that of every tortoise studied except a 5-year-old juvenile. These regions controlled genes that influence longevity. The researchers identified 287 genes with variants unique to Jonathan, including some linked to tumour suppression and DNA repair. The tortoise also carries extra copies of a gene that encodes a protein that hunts down ageing and cancerous cells.

Jonathan lives at the UK Governor's official residence in Saint Helena, a British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic Ocean. Picture: Getty

When younger, Jonathan was known for mischievous antics including overturning chairs and lying on croquet balls, according to the tortoise's longtime veterinarian and study co-author Joe Hollins. Cataracts have since left him mostly blind. Hollins describes Jonathan today as "a gentle giant." Determining how long giant tortoises can live is challenging because reliable historical records are scarce and many outlive researchers. Record-keeping before the 20th century was also problematic. While a young tortoise's age can be estimated from growth rings on the plates that form the animal's shell, ascertaining the age of adults is more difficult. The new study involved only one exceptionally old tortoise, making it hard to determine whether the traits identified are unique to Jonathan or common among long-lived tortoises. "We cannot say for certain that what we found is the reason for his longevity," Vaisvil said. Environmental factors also may have contributed. Jonathan lives on a tropical island, with an optimal diet carefully managed by trained veterinarians. The research findings broadly match patterns documented in studies of exceptionally long-lived people, suggesting that some mechanisms of aging may be shared across species. Vaisvil noted that a recent study of a 117-year-old woman found unusually efficient mitochondrial function, echoing findings in some of Jonathan's regions.

Despite his age, Jonathan retains a voracious appetite. Picture: AFP Contributor/Getty