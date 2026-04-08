President Trump had previously threatened to strike Iranian power plants and bridges if a deal was not made by 8pm ET

Donald Trump and Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, have agreed to a two-week ceasefire. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump has welcomed the agreement of a ceasefire with Iran, calling it a "big day for World Peace".

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Trump agreed to a provisional two-week ceasefire in the Iran war after pulling back at the last-minute from his apocalyptic warning that “a whole civilisation will die” unless Tehran met his demands. Less than two hours before his deadline passed for Iran to agree a deal, the US president said he was suspending his threat to widen the military offensive to power plants and bridges subject to the reopening of the critical Strait of Hormuz waterway. He said Tehran proposed a 10-point plan that provided “a workable basis on which to negotiate”. The US President praised the action on Truth Social this morning, saying he feels this "could be the Golden Age of the Middle East", and told AFP in an interview the ceasefire was "total and complete victory" for the US. Read more: Iranians form 'human shields' at power plants after Trump threatened civilian infrastructure Read more: US and Iran agree two-week ceasefire as regime agrees to reopen Strait of Hormuz

He wrote: "A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else! "The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process. "We’ll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just 'hangin’ around' in order to make sure that everything goes well. I feel confident that it will. "Just like we are experiencing in the U.S., this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Anti-War Protest held outside White House amid Iran ceasefire announcement. Picture: Getty

The move followed a request by Pakistan, which has been acting as a mediator in the conflict between the warring sides. The Iranian regime said it had accepted a temporary truce but warned that its “hands remain upon the trigger”, while a White House official said Israel had also accepted the terms of the ceasefire agreement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel backed Mr Trump’s suspension of strikes against Iran, but said any deal does not cover fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he had invited Iranian and US officials to Islamabad for talks on Friday.

Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8. Picture: Getty

The US president had given Tehran until 1am on Wednesday UK time to end its chokehold on the strait or face annihilation. Writing on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said: “Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. “This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.”

He added: “We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. “Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated. “On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP” Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said it would negotiate with the US in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, starting on Friday. But while accepting a ceasefire, it said in a statement: “It is emphasised that this does not signify the termination of the war. “Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force.” Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi also said ships would be allowed to pass through the strait over the next two weeks in “coordination” with the country’s military. He said in a statement: “For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s armed forces and with due consideration of technical limitations.”