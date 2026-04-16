Pope Leo has blasted leaders ​who spend billions on ‌wars and said the world was "being ravaged by ​a handful of ​tyrants".

He made the comments in a ​meeting in ​the ⁠biggest city in Cameroon's English-speaking ​regions, where a simmering ​conflict ⁠going back nearly a decade has left ⁠thousands ​dead.

Leo, the first ​US pope, also ​decried leaders who used religious ‌language ⁠to justify wars and urged a "decisive change of course".

His unusually forceful remarks ⁠in Cameroon on ​Thursday come after US President ​Donald Trump attacked him again on social media.

The comments come following days of remarks being traded by the Pope and Mr Trump.

Pope Leo previously said he will keep speaking out against war after facing scathing criticism from Mr Trump, who branded the pontiff “weak”.

The US President, in a lengthy social media post, demanded that the head of the Catholic Church “focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician”.

But the Pope indicated he will continue to “stand up and say ‌there’s a better way” and that he is “not afraid of the Trump administration”, although he also said he did not intend to “get into a debate” with Mr Trump.

Mr Trump has accused the Pope, who leads the world’s estimated 1.4 billion Catholics, of being “Weak on Crime, Weak on Nuclear Weapons” and said he should “stop catering to the Radical Left”.

The President also said the pontiff should be “thankful” to have become Pope last year, suggesting the first North American leader of the Catholic Church was chosen as someone who could “deal with” Mr Trump.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, where he also posted an image of himself as a god or Jesus-like figure, the president wrote: “Leo should be thankful because, as everyone knows, he was a shocking surprise.“

He wasn’t on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J Trump. If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.”

Doubling down on his remarks, Mr Trump – who was among world leaders in attendance at Pope Francis’s funeral almost a year ago – also told reporters: “I don’t think he’s doing a very good job. I’m not a fan of Pope Leo.”

The image was later taken down from Truth Social, and the US president claimed that he never intended to liken himself to Jesus.