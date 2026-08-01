Nirmal Purja was confirmed dead on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A world-renowned climber and former British Army soldier who went missing following an avalanche in Pakistan has been confirmed dead.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The body of Nirmal Purja, a former Special Forces soldier who was considered one of the world's most qualified climbers, was recovered after a group of 10 climbers went missing on Thursday. It follows a widespread search operation, with his company Elite Exped confirming Mr Purja's death on Saturday. The Nepalese mountaineer and former British Royal Marine was leading an expedition of 10 climbers on Broad Peak – the world’s 12th highest mountain. The summit was located in the north of the country, with the avalanche striking shortly after midday on Thursday. Read more: Spanish PM blasts 'selfish' EU nations over criticism after 60,000 migrants cross border from Morocco - as death toll rises to 77 Read more: Trump warns US-Israeli strikes will hit Iran's energy infrastructure 'very hard' this weekend

Following extensive search efforts, four bodies were pulled from the snow on Friday. In a post shared on Instagram, the company said: “Today, it is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal ‘Nimsdai’ Purja, tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak. "We have also received confirmation that other members of this expedition sadly did not survive. “Today, we mourn not only Nims, but every life lost in this tragedy including his trusted climbing partners and guides, Pur Bahadur Gurung (Yukta) and Nima Sherpa.

Nirmal Purja was considered one of the world's most renowned mountaineers. Picture: Alamy