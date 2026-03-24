Snooker's World Championship will stay at the Crucible after a landmark deal was struck between World Snooker Tour and Sheffield City Council.

A planned £45million redevelopment of the theatre will provide the potential to add an additional 500 seats, but does mean the event must temporarily relocate in 2029 and possibly 2030 while that work is in progress.

The agreement secures future of the sport's flagship competition at its current venue until at least 2045, with an option to extend for another five years to 2050.

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The news will come as a relief to traditionalists who feared the global showpiece could vacate the Crucible, which has staged every World Championship since 1977, and possibly even the UK itself once its current lease expires in 2027.

WST chief Barry Hearn described the venue as "no longer fit for purpose" two years ago, suggesting that its 980 capacity meant it could not compete with rumoured interest in hosting the tournament from the likes of China and Saudi Arabia.

"I thought we didn't have a home at one stage - I can't tell you how pleased I am," said Hearn, president of Matchroom Sport.

"Snooker's dream was to stay at the Crucible. This is the lifeblood of our sport and we cannot build something with the IP value of what the Crucible brings our sport.

"Without the Crucible, snooker just doesn't look the same for me, an old man at the end of his career. I am so delighted that the rest of my life will be watching snooker at the Crucible."

It is understood the tournament will stay in the UK during its brief hiatus due to the renovation work, with Manchester and London's Alexandra Palace - current host of the Masters - mooted as potential temporary alternatives.

The £45million investment has come primarily from a combination of Council and Government funding, and will be used to improve the theatre as a year-round venue, including renovations to backstage areas, dressing rooms and concourses.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: "We have a deep cultural and sporting heritage here in the UK - sport, art and culture are the very best of us. It's what makes us proud not only of the country, but the places that we're from.

"I had the pleasure of recently visiting Sheffield, the home of the oldest football club in the world, to encourage partners to support a major redevelopment of the iconic Crucible Theatre to keep sport and culture thriving in this city.

"I'm delighted with today's confirmation that the theatre and the city will stay host to the famous World Snooker Championships for many years to come."

In a separate development, snooker chiefs are yet to make a decision on the future of the Saudi Arabia Masters, which is scheduled to take place in Jeddah in October, but is in doubt due to ongoing hostilities in the Middle East.