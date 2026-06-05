Ms Knox, who was widely dubbed 'Foxy Knoxy' following her 2007 trial, said her wrongful conviction showed the how storytelling can "twist and warp people's minds"

'The world is not safe for women,' insists Amanda Knox as she reveals how Meredith Kercher's murder shaped her view on motherhood. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Amanda Knox has admitted she worries about raising her daughter in a world that "is not fair or safe for women" - as she reflected on the "indelible" mark Meredith Kercher's death has left on her life.

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Amanda's ordeal has become the subject of a new Disney Plus series starring Grace van Patten. Picture: Alamy

"And so she has left an indelible mark on my life. And yeah, I think about her a lot," she added. Ms Knox's conviction and subsequent acquittal, alongside her boyfriend of a week - then 23-year-old computer programming student Raffaele Sollecito, followed a series of retrials and flip-flop verdicts. Rudy Guede, the only person definitively convicted of Meredith's murder, was imprisoned for 30 years, later reduced to 16 years, and released early in 2021. But his imprisonment did not put an end to the speculation surrounding Knox's involvement in Meredith's death. Asked by Tom Swarbrick what Meredith's family needed to heal after the tragedy, Ms Knox said: "I think that one thing that the Italian judicial system never delivered to her family was a clear and concise unequivocal answer of what happened to Meredith.

Standup Comedy At The Ice House Comedy Club. Picture: Getty

"I do think that it is possible to arrive at that ultimate truth if you look at the evidence. But I think unfortunately the legal outcome in the case is one that does not satisfy that for them. And I think that has left a, an, an unresolved open wound for that family. And I completely understand their, their ongoing feelings of hurt in that regard." Meredith's family have been hostile towards Ms Knox in the past, accusing her of attempting to "profit" from Meredith's murder with a Disney-backed drama detailing her ordeal. Ms Knox was also asked about whether she felt empathy for Andrew Malkinson, who served 17 years behind bars after being wrongfully accused of raping a woman in 2003. "I imagine that Malkinson had the very same feeling that I had, which is, oh my God, this is a huge misunderstanding...He had a life ahead of him and all of that was taken away and it took far too long for him to get it back. "I really hope that he is able to take stock not just in what he has lost, but also what he has gained as a person, as a character, as somebody who has been through a deeply traumatic experience, but who has come out on the other side and has something to offer the world."

Meredith was murdered in Italy in 2007. Picture: Alamy