President Trump lifted America’s ban on Russian diesel exports today. Picture: Getty

By Matt Frei

No more Mr. Nice Guy - that was the message that Trump and Zelenskyy sent to each other this week, marking a new low in their periodically fraught relationship.

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This latest episode started a week ago when Donald Trump lifted America’s ban on Russian diesel exports, ostensibly to lower the price of the precious fuel ahead of the mid term elections in which the Republicans are expected to get a thumping. The furious Ukrainians vowed to continue bombing Russian oil refineries in an attempt to undermine Putin’s war machine. Next, the Starlink star shield satellite cover that is owned by Elon Musk and operated in part by the Pentagon was partially turned off, leaving Ukraine blind to Russian attacks which have already killed a record 360 civilians this month. Zelenskyy then huddled with European leaders in Brussels who he called Real leaders, prompting Trump overnight to waive the very sanctions against Russia for all goods and services that he had insisted on a month ago and that Congress had passed into law in August in honour of the deceased senator Lindsey Graham, who was a staunch supporter of Ukraine.

The Kremlin this morning hailed the White House concession as historic. This raises some alarming questions: first of all: Is Trump now openly on Putin’s side? And where does that leave Europe, with Russian hybrid attacks against countries like Poland, Lithuania, Romania and Germany on the rise? The Russians have denied such attacks even as they ramp up the rhetoric. But then they denied they were going to invade Ukraine in 2022 days before they launched a full scale invasion which they still call a special military operation.