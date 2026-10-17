We might not be in World War 3 yet - but conflict is escalating across continents, writes Matt Frei
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
No more Mr. Nice Guy - that was the message that Trump and Zelenskyy sent to each other this week, marking a new low in their periodically fraught relationship.
Listen to this article
This latest episode started a week ago when Donald Trump lifted America’s ban on Russian diesel exports, ostensibly to lower the price of the precious fuel ahead of the mid term elections in which the Republicans are expected to get a thumping.
The furious Ukrainians vowed to continue bombing Russian oil refineries in an attempt to undermine Putin’s war machine.
Next, the Starlink star shield satellite cover that is owned by Elon Musk and operated in part by the Pentagon was partially turned off, leaving Ukraine blind to Russian attacks which have already killed a record 360 civilians this month.
Zelenskyy then huddled with European leaders in Brussels who he called Real leaders, prompting Trump overnight to waive the very sanctions against Russia for all goods and services that he had insisted on a month ago and that Congress had passed into law in August in honour of the deceased senator Lindsey Graham, who was a staunch supporter of Ukraine.
The Kremlin this morning hailed the White House concession as historic.
This raises some alarming questions: first of all: Is Trump now openly on Putin’s side?
And where does that leave Europe, with Russian hybrid attacks against countries like Poland, Lithuania, Romania and Germany on the rise?
The Russians have denied such attacks even as they ramp up the rhetoric.
But then they denied they were going to invade Ukraine in 2022 days before they launched a full scale invasion which they still call a special military operation.
We now inhabit a world in which the Houthi rebels have launched repeated attacks on the Saudi capital and its airport killed more than a dozen people.
China has started a six-day live fire exercise off Taiwan and Poland has uncovered a Russian plot to kill its Prime Minister and Defence minister.
Ukrainian drone technology is helping Gulf states protect itself against Iran.
Chinese and Russian technology is helping Iran fight America.
North Korean soldiers are fighting for Moscow in Eastern Ukraine.
President Trump continues to threaten Greenland and Canada.
No this is not World War Three, yet, but it is a world increasingly at war, across continents.
Matt Frei is a presenter at LBC.
LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.
The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.
To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk