The project has taken 18 years and seven prime ministers to reach this stage.

Signpost for the King Charles III England Coast Path. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Natural England has unveiled the world’s longest coastal walking route by creating a continuous trail around England’s shoreline.

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A new footpath running around the whole coast of England is being officially inaugurated later, marking the creation of the world’s longest managed coastal walking route. The King Charles III England Coast Path stretches for 2,689 miles and, for the first time, allows walkers to follow a continuous route around England’s shoreline. Natural England, which created the trail, says it passes through some of the country’s most varied coastal landscapes, including salt marshes, sandy beaches, cliffs, dunes and historic seaside towns. One of the standout sections takes in the Seven Sisters in East Sussex, which also forms part of a newly designated National Nature Reserve. Read More: Plans to make installing wind turbines easier for farmers, factories and schools Read More: King Charles meets Zelenskyy ahead of signing defence deal at Downing Street

The King Charles III Coast Path National Trail begins its decent to the beach at South Landing, Flamborough Head, East Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

While much of the route already existed, more than 1,000 miles of new path have been created, with other stretches upgraded through resurfacing, the removal of stiles, and the addition of boardwalks and bridges. The project began under Gordon Brown’s government and has taken 18 years and seven prime ministers to reach this stage. Around 80% of the route is now open, with most of the remaining sections due to be completed by the end of the year.

The King Charles III England Coast Path connects England's coastal landscapes. Picture: www.nationaltrail.co.uk

The Route North East and East Coast This stretch passes RAF Cowden in East Yorkshire, a former firing range where millions of rounds were used between the 1940s and 1998. Lincolnshire Coast Donna Nook is one of the route’s big attractions, giving walkers the chance to spot Atlantic grey seals during pupping season. East Anglia A new section from Waldringfield to Martlesham runs through farmland and nature reserve land, with views across Suffolk saltmarsh and wildlife including brent geese, avocets and godwits. Bird hides and upgraded footbridges have also been added near Sutton Hoo. South East Fresh access across Yantlet Creek means walkers can now reach the Isle of Grain at the end of the Hoo Peninsula, around 40 miles east of London. South A new boardwalk at Pagham Harbour opens up an area that was previously hard to reach, while protecting wildlife at the RSPB reserve, home to little tern, wigeon and black-headed gulls. South West - Channel Coast After storms triggered a landslip between Millendreath and Seaton earlier this year, the route has reopened — but walkers are being warned to follow diversions and stay away from cliff edges. South West - Atlantic Coast The Brean Seasonal Riverside Walk only opens from 16 May to 15 July to protect important bird species, including redshank, whimbrel and teal. North West A new clifftop route between Silecroft and Haverigg offers an easier alternative to the shingle beach, passing a former wartime airfield, wind turbines and wildlife-rich dunes.

King Charles III England Coast Path sign or signpost, Langstone Harbour, Hayling Island, Hampshire. Picture: Alamy