World's longest coast path to open around England's shoreline
The project has taken 18 years and seven prime ministers to reach this stage.
Natural England has unveiled the world’s longest coastal walking route by creating a continuous trail around England’s shoreline.
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A new footpath running around the whole coast of England is being officially inaugurated later, marking the creation of the world’s longest managed coastal walking route.
The King Charles III England Coast Path stretches for 2,689 miles and, for the first time, allows walkers to follow a continuous route around England’s shoreline.
Natural England, which created the trail, says it passes through some of the country’s most varied coastal landscapes, including salt marshes, sandy beaches, cliffs, dunes and historic seaside towns.
One of the standout sections takes in the Seven Sisters in East Sussex, which also forms part of a newly designated National Nature Reserve.
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While much of the route already existed, more than 1,000 miles of new path have been created, with other stretches upgraded through resurfacing, the removal of stiles, and the addition of boardwalks and bridges.
The project began under Gordon Brown’s government and has taken 18 years and seven prime ministers to reach this stage.
Around 80% of the route is now open, with most of the remaining sections due to be completed by the end of the year.
Neil Constable, who led the project for Natural England, said: “It is brilliant - the best thing I’ll do in my working life.”
The route was enabled by the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, which also opened up new access rights to some land between the path and the sea, including beaches, dunes and cliff tops.
Natural England says accessibility has also been improved for people with reduced mobility.
In a few places, walkers will still need to leave the trail briefly. In north-west England, that includes a ferry across the Mersey.
In south Devon, walkers crossing the River Erme must wade through the water near low tide because there is no bridge or ferry.
Constable said: “It’s all part of the experience.”
The path has also been designed with climate change in mind, allowing sections to be moved inland if erosion or landslips damage the route.
Jack Cornish, director of England for the Ramblers, described it as “transformational”.