It is estimated to be between 4,400 and 4,700 years old, dating back to the Early Bronze Age and roughly the same time the Great Pyramid was being built.

4,700-year-old amphorae were discovered in underwater excavations off Turkiye's Antalya. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

By Georgia Bell

The world's oldest shipwreck has been discovered off the coast of Turkey by archaeologists.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The wreck was found on Kekova Bay in Turkey. Picture: Hemis/Alamy

The record for the oldest known intact shipwreck was found in the Black Sea near the coast of Bulgaria and dates to about 2,400 years ago. Archaeologists estimate the Kekova ship at about 10m long and believe it was a trade vessel carrying cargo across the Mediterranean Sea. The vessel’s artefacts lie strewn across an underwater slope, just 30m below the ocean’s surface. Archaeologists found three large stone anchors and over 30 ceramic storage pots, known as amphorae. Unfortunately, it is not possible to determine the ship’s age using techniques like radiocarbon dating, as none of the ship’s wood remains intact. Archaeologists have been able to date the ship by analysing the shape of the amphorae, as different styles are linked to different time periods.

The 4,700-year-old amphorae were transported to shore by divers. Picture: Anadolu/Getty