World's oldest shipwreck discovered off coast of Turkey
It is estimated to be between 4,400 and 4,700 years old, dating back to the Early Bronze Age and roughly the same time the Great Pyramid was being built.
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The world's oldest shipwreck has been discovered off the coast of Turkey by archaeologists.
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It is estimated to be between 4,400 and 4,700 years old, dating back to the Early Bronze Age and roughly the same time the Great Pyramid was being built.
The wooden structure originally belonging to the ship has not survived, but the ceramic storage pots the ship was carrying were found on the sea floor. Incredibly, the pots still contain traces of what they once held inside them.
The wreck was located near the shore of Kekova Island in Antalya, Turkey and is now the world’s oldest shipwreck.
The previous record holder was a wreck off the coast of Dokos, an island in southern Greece, from around 4,200 years ago.
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The record for the oldest known intact shipwreck was found in the Black Sea near the coast of Bulgaria and dates to about 2,400 years ago.
Archaeologists estimate the Kekova ship at about 10m long and believe it was a trade vessel carrying cargo across the Mediterranean Sea.
The vessel’s artefacts lie strewn across an underwater slope, just 30m below the ocean’s surface.
Archaeologists found three large stone anchors and over 30 ceramic storage pots, known as amphorae.
Unfortunately, it is not possible to determine the ship’s age using techniques like radiocarbon dating, as none of the ship’s wood remains intact.
Archaeologists have been able to date the ship by analysing the shape of the amphorae, as different styles are linked to different time periods.
The ceramics from the ship are distinctive, with two handles, a ridge in the middle and a flat base, thought to be between 4,400 – 4,700 years ago.
The pots were brought up to the surface by divers and are now being conserved with extreme care after so many centuries underwater.
The discovery has shed light on how trade in the ancient world operated. The ship is said to have started its voyage from somewhere along the eastern coast of the Mediterranean.
It was thought to be taking goods either to the ancient city of Troy, now north-western Turkey, or to the Minoan civilisation in Crete.