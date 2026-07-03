Worldwide manhunt for female 'bomber with a snake tattoo who targeted Ukrainian oligarch' in Monaco
An international manhunt is underway for a woman with a snake tattoo who has been named by Interpol as a suspect in a Monaco bomb attack.
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Anastasiia Berezovska, a 39-year-old woman from Ukraine, has been identified as the suspect in a Red Notice posted on the Interpol website seeking her arrest.
A Monaco prosecutor said she was disgusted as a man.
The suspect has since been spotted in Germany, according to the Reuters news agency.
The bomb blast was believed to be an attack on Ukrainian tycoon Vadym Iermolaiev.
The attack in Monaco is thought to have struck 58-year-old billionaire, 58, his mistress, Anna Nasobina, 46, and their young son on Monday night.
Anna was reportedly left in critical condition following the attack and has had to have her legs amputated.
Berezovska was identified as a Ukrainian citizen living in Germany and given the complexity of the explosive device, police are looking into identifying possible accomplices and others who may have ordered the attack, Monaco deputy prosecutor Morgan Raymond said.
Two men who were arrested and held in police custody on Wednesday and Thursday were released as no evidence of their participation in the attack was found.