An international manhunt is underway for a woman with a snake tattoo who has been named by Interpol as a suspect in a Monaco bomb attack.

Anastasiia Berezovska, a 39-year-old woman from Ukraine, has been identified as the suspect in a Red Notice posted on the Interpol website seeking her arrest.

A Monaco prosecutor said she was disgusted as a man.

The suspect has since been spotted in Germany, according to the Reuters news agency.

The bomb blast was believed to be an attack on Ukrainian tycoon Vadym Iermolaiev.