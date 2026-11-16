An outage affecting Microsoft products is not thought to have put NHS patients’ safety at risk, a minister has said.

Teams, Copilot AI assistant and other Microsoft 365 services were also disrupted.

Microsoft services were disrupted throughout Friday, with millions of the technology giant’s customers unable to send and receive emails through Outlook.

Online safety minister Ian Murray said while most health services remained up and running during a global outage last week, “this incident could have been more serious if it lasted longer”.

On Saturday morning, a statement from the US-based firm confirmed the “underlying issue of the incident” had been addressed with services restored.

Making a statement in Parliament, Mr Murray told the Commons “there is no indication the incident was caused by malicious activity”.

He continued: “In the UK, this incident affected individuals, businesses and the public sector.

“There were impacts on the health sector and other public services, but key services such as 999 remained operational.

“There were no major critical service impacts and public sector resilience plans were in place.

“This incident could have been more serious if it lasted longer or affected wider parts of Microsoft’s infrastructure.

“It reinforces the importance of promoting and improving our digital resilience, something the Government is already taking significant steps on.”

Shadow digital secretary Rebecca Paul said “at least 47 NHS trusts reported difficulties, with some NHS services resorting to pen and paper to keep the basics going”.

The Conservative frontbencher later said: “If a technical fault can wreak such havoc, what might a sophisticated and co-ordinated AI-backed attack by a hostile state achieve?”

Asked how many appointments, treatments and operations “were delayed”, Mr Murray replied: “We’re not aware of any delays in the NHS.

“We’re not aware of any NHS patients who were put in danger – 999 services remained as has always been.”

The minister warned his colleagues “don’t fully understand yet the disruption across the whole economy”, such as in the private sector.

He said the national cloud infrastructure programme had previously been set up to further “diversification in terms of cloud services” and that the Government was exploring issues such as technology sovereignty.

“There are only a few suppliers in the marketplace,” he added.

“It is the big ones that we all know and, of course, we do know that in terms of the civil service that 90-plus per cent of the civil service uses some kind of Microsoft product.”

Mr Murray also said: “We expect Microsoft to share the lessons learned from this incident.”

In the Lords earlier on Monday, cyber minister Baroness Lloyd of Effra said: “The ability to communicate at times of incidents such as weather incidents, power outages or, indeed, digital outages is something that we are planning for.”

She was responding to a question from Conservative peer Baroness McIntosh of Pickering, who pointed to the Government’s “Be Ready” advice, to have a battery or wind-up FM radio at home, to use in an emergency.

“We are told to have wind-up radios,” Lady McIntosh said.

“But I do not think that successive governments have realised that the digital switchover in rural areas is not working if, as a vulnerable person, you’re in a snowstorm or a power outage, you cannot call an emergency service.”

Independent crossbench peer Baroness Coussins, who chairs the Lords National Resilience Committee, asked: “Will the (Lady Lloyd) persuade the Government to abandon the planned switch-off of digital terrestrial television?

“And can she also say whether there is any chance at all of reversing the current process of withdrawing landline telephones?”

The Government earlier this year revealed in a green paper that it planned to switch off aerial-based digital terrestrial television (DTT), a process which could begin in the mid-2030s.

Channels which are available on services such as Freeview would “remain available through other platforms, such as satellite or internet streaming”, according to the document.

The traditional landline telephone network is being retired by January 31 next year as a new digital landline service is rolled out across the country.