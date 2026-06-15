A quarter of Gen Z now say it is easier to talk to AI than a real person.

Not a parent. Not a friend. Not a colleague. Artificial intelligence.

If that doesn’t concern us, it should.

At Marmalade Trust, our latest research found 67% of Gen Z feel lonely at least once a week, while 44% say they feel lonelier than they did a year ago. This is a generation that can message anyone instantly, anywhere in the world, yet many are becoming increasingly anxious about real-world interaction.

Forty-two per cent say they feel intimidated by small talk. More than a quarter feel anxious about making or answering a phone call.

Many parents will recognise this contradiction immediately. Young people are constantly communicating, yet some are spending evenings alone in their bedrooms scrolling through conversations rather than experiencing real connection. Some feel more comfortable sending a voice note than speaking face to face. Others are turning to AI for conversation because it feels safer, easier and free from judgement.

We should stop dismissing this as “just how life is now”.

Loneliness itself is not the problem. Loneliness is a natural human emotion that all of us experience at different points in life. The real danger is that we are at risk of creating a society where human connection is becoming harder to practise and easier to avoid.

We have built modern life around convenience. Food arrives without speaking to anyone. Shopping happens online. Friendships are maintained through curated updates and disappearing messages. Algorithms keep us comfortable by feeding us more of what we already think, like and believe.

But meaningful human connection does not happen in comfort zones alone.

Relationships are sometimes awkward. Conversations can be messy. Confidence is built through experience, not avoidance. The ability to connect with other people especially when it feels uncomfortable is like any other skill. If we stop practising it, we lose confidence in it.

That is what worries me most about these findings.

This is not about blaming young people or demonising technology. Gen Z didn’t create this culture; they inherited it. But while technology has transformed communication, it has not necessarily made people feel more understood, more valued or more connected.

And the consequences are serious. Persistent loneliness is linked to poorer mental and physical health, lower confidence, reduced resilience and weaker community ties. It affects how people learn, work, build relationships and see themselves.

We cannot solve this simply by telling young people to “get off their phones”. We need to rebuild opportunities for real-world connection in our schools, workplaces, communities and family lives. We need spaces where people can practise conversation, belonging and friendship without fear of judgement or failure.

Because connection is not lost. It is human, it is learnable, and it grows when we create the time and space for it. At a time when so many young people are struggling in silence, we need to make loneliness something people feel able to talk about openly - and give loneliness a voice.

Loneliness Awareness Week is June 15-21.

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Amy Perrin is Founder and CEO of Marmalade Trust.

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