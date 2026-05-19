Zubir Ahmed, who had been involved in drawing up the reforms, resigned as a health minister last week.

Worries that political disruption could affect reforms to Send system. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Advocates have said they are worried the political disruption in Westminster could affect reforms to the special educational needs and disabilities system, particularly in terms of where the changes rank in the Government’s priorities.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The warning comes amid concerns from young people, parents and disability charities involved in responding to the Government’s reforms to special educational needs and disabilities (Send) support, with a consultation closing late on Monday night. Proposals set out in the Schools White Paper policy document in February and the Education for All Bill in the King’s Speech last week pledge to “transform” the system by providing early access to support close to home, building a “truly inclusive” education experience. As well as the worry over recent resignations and reshuffling in Government, respondents also shared concerns about the voices of young people and parents not being adequately considered, the legal rights to challenge decisions on support being weakened, and inadequate funding. Read more: Private school teacher stuck off after telling pupil she is ‘Premier League’ Read more: Kate delights young Italian pupils as she joins them for outdoor lessons at pioneering nursery school

Respondents also shared concerns about the voices of young people and parents not being considered enough. Picture: Alamy

Harriet Edwards, head of influencing at disability charity Sense, and the mother of a six-year-old with cerebral palsy, said: “The worry from our perspective is very much the frenetic energy of politics at the moment. “There’s a lot of change going on and all the good work that’s been done over the last four months by charities, with government, with parents, stakeholders, is at risk of being watered down or diluted because of the political environment. “Because we know that this is a real priority for the current Cabinet. They’ve prioritised this over a number of other things they could have looked at in this level of detail. “It has definitely had a significant amount of focus… and you’re just not always guaranteed that.” Ms Edwards pointed to Zubir Ahmed, who had been involved in drawing up the reforms, resigning as a health minister last week. “I think it would just be so disheartening and disappointing for families across the country to see it fail now because there are people that are really putting their hope into this and really, really trying to do the best for what the future looks like for disabled children,” she said. But a source close to Bridget Phillipson said there will be “no let up” from the Education Secretary. “The success of the Send reforms owes much to Bridget’s ability to reach across the Parliamentary Labour Party and gather support for change in one of the most difficult areas of policy for government in the last decade,” they said. “There’ll be no let up from Bridget in the coming months – she is determined to see these reforms over the line.”