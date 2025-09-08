The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has, for the first time, published league tables ranking NHS trusts across England, highlighting the best and worst performers in the health service.

However, experts have questioned the helpfulness of the tables, warning that hospital performance is “not as simple as good or bad”.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the quarterly rankings will pinpoint where urgent support is needed and help end the “postcode lottery” of care for patients.

The rankings score trusts based on a range of measures, including finances and patient access to care, as well as bringing down waiting times for operations and A&E, and improving ambulance response times.

The worst overall hospital was The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, while the best was Moorfields Eye Hospital in London.

Among the other worst-performing hospitals were Birmingham Community Healthcare, Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, and Devon Partnership Trust.

Meanwhile, the highest ranked hospitals include Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare and Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

The majority of the top 10 best-performing hospitals were specialist trusts.

Meanwhile the best ambulance trust was North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust and the worst was East of England Ambulance Service.

Top performers will be given greater freedoms and investment, the DHSC said.

Under the plans by the DHSC, higher standards will also be set for leaders, with pay tied to performance.

Senior managers at trusts that are persistently ranked poorly could see their pay docked, while NHS leaders will have extra pay incentives to go into challenged trusts and turn them around.

Meanwhile, those in the middle will be encouraged to learn from trusts at the top to help them improve their rankings.

The list is divided into three sections: acute trusts; non-acute trusts; and ambulance trusts.

Each section is subdivided into four performance categories, with category one containing the best performing trusts and category four containing those with the poorest performance.

The lower the score, the better the performance.