‘The worst ice cream I've ever had’: Outrage as US tourist 'tricked' into paying €44 for two gelatos in Rome. Picture: Facebook

By Danielle de Wolfe

An American couple has been left outrage after the pair claim they were 'tricked' into paying €44 for two ice creams while holidaying in Rome.

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Nicole Ann and her partner were visiting the city's Piazza Navona, a tourist hotspot, when they decided to purchase gelato - a location the couple now describe as a 'tourist trap'. Posting a picture of their receipt to social media, Nicole explained how a stop at a local gelateria saw the tourists charged €22 an ice cream, with Nicole warning other tourists to "avoid Don Nino”. Comprised of two scoops priced at 12 euros apiece, the US tourist said she ordered two small cups of ice-cream, only to be charged for two large cones and toppings that she alleges were not requested. Nicole Ann wrote: “We stopped for gelato and asked for 2 small cups” but instead the server “gave us the smallest-sized cup and said we had 3 scoops”. Read more: 'We dare to dream' says England boss Tuchel as England prepare for first group match Read more: Bank of England fighting Andrew Bailey deepfakes after violent adverts emerge on Musk’s X

‘The worst ice cream I've ever had’: Outrage as US tourist 'tricked' into paying €44 for two gelatos in Rome. Picture: Facebook

She goes on to describe how the server then “started adding toppings we didn’t ask for – like cannoli and macarons, implying it was free”. Hitting out at the gelateria, Ms Ann goes on to describe the dessert as "the worst ice cream I've ever had." The receipt, dated June 3, was shared on the page of a Facebook group offering Rome travel tips for tourists. "This is a scam, but it seems to be very common in tourist areas," one user said, commenting on her post. "Yes, I was there too, and it was awful," wrote another.

‘The worst ice cream I've ever had’: Outrage as US tourist 'tricked' into paying €44 for two gelatos in Rome. Picture: Facebook