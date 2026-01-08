A tennis wildcard has been dubbed the "worst player of all time" after she produced 20 double faults and won just three points in a tournament match.

The 21-year-old Kenyan was easily beaten by Lorena Schaedel 6-0 6-0 in just 37 minutes.

Hajar Abdelkader went viral after footage emerged of her performance at the W35 Nairobi tournament in Kenya.

What’s going on⁉️ Viral videos of Egyptian tennis player Hajar Abdelkader playing in the 1st rd of a W35 main draw have been circulating 👀 Abdelkader lost 0-6, 0-6 w/ 20 double faults & 3 points won (2 off of the opponent’s double faults) in 37 min! pic.twitter.com/ci8AWKCdGL

Making her debut at tour level, two of Abdelkader's three points came from double faults in her favour.

Her first serve percentage of just 8.3 per cent, increasing marginally to 9.1 per cent for second serves.

Highlights of the match have left many fans scratching their heads, with one writing: "Based on the movement on the court (if it can even be called that), it looks more like Hajar Abdelkader has played her very first tennis match in her entire life.”

"Has she ever even played tennis? I mean, serving is the absolute basics, and she’s not even capable of serving," another said.

Another wrote: “They gave a WC to someone who never picked a tennis racquet before.”