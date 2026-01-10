Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo (left) celebrates with Dominic Hyam after saving the deciding penalty in the shoot-out from Nottingham Forest's Omari Hutchinson during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at SToK Racecourse, Wrexham. Picture: Alamy

By Press Association

Wrexham won an FA Cup third-round thriller in front of Hollywood owner Ryan Reynolds as Nottingham Forest were dumped out of the competition on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Arthur Okonkwo was the Wrexham hero with stops from Igor Jesus and Omari Hutchinson giving them a 4-3 victory on spot-kicks after Josh Windass, Callum Doyle, George Thomason and Jay Rodriguez had converted from the spot. First-half goals from Liberato Cacace and Oliver Rathbone gave Wrexham early control and had Reynolds trading high fives and hugs from his vantage point in the main stand. Jesus cut the deficit before Dominic Hyam’s diving header restored Wrexham’s two-goal advantage with 16 minutes remaining. Read more: Chelsea appoint Liam Rosenior on seven-year deal as former Strasbourg boss replaces Enzo Maresca

Ryan Reynolds during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between AFC Wrexham and Nottingham Forest. Picture: Getty

Forest looked dead and buried but substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi produced two outstanding finishes, the equaliser coming in the 89th minute. Wrexham have won three successive promotions to go from non-league to the Championship, but this was the first time since being taken over by Reynolds and fellow actor Rob Mac nearly five years ago they had met Premier League opposition. Forest made eight changes after beating West Ham on Tuesday, with goalkeeper Matz Sels, Jesus and Hutchinson remaining and Wales international Neco Williams on a stacked bench at his local club. Kieffer Moore was not risked after injury as Wrexham sought to extend a four-game winning streak that had taken them a point from the Championship play-off places.

Omari Hutchinson missed the deciding penalty for Forest. Picture: Alamy