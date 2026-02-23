Knifeman injures three people in attack at Jehovah's Witness stand inside German train station
The attacker attempted to stab a 68-year-old man and physically attacked a 55-year-old and a 51-year-old.
At least three people have been attacked by a knifeman at a Jehovah's Witness stand inside a train station in central Germany.
The attacker, a 35-year-old Afghan national, arrived in the entrance hall of the Würzburg Central Station at 7.50am local time before approaching the stand.
Police said he attempted to stab a 68-year-old man and physically attacked a 55-year-old and a 51-year-old.
Hero bystanders and one plainclothed officer intervened and managed to overpower the attacker before rushing to help the injured victims.
Police have arrested the suspect and he remains in custody on suspicion of homicide.
A Bavarian Police spokesperson said: “Several passersby, including a plainclothes police officer, immediately intervened and were able to subdue the 35-year-old.
“A patrol from the Federal Police arrived shortly after the initial emergency call and was able to provisionally arrest the suspect.
"Several patrols from the Würzburg police also responded promptly to the scene.”
The three victims all sustained minor injuries, officials confirmed.
None suffered cuts or stab wounds but have been treated by emergency medical workers.
A cordon has been set up around the area as the Würzburg Criminal Police investigate the crime scene.
Authorities are assessing CCTV footage from the main train station cameras and are searching the suspect’s apartment.
Officers are also questioning witnesses and are appealing for more information about the suspect's movements in the build-up to the attack in the area and in nearby Kaiserstraße.
They are also reportedly looking to “exclamations” and “gestures” the knifeman may have made as he launched his attack.
Polizei Unterfranken, the local police service, said there is no current danger to the public.