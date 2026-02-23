At least three people have been attacked by a knifeman at a Jehovah's Witness stand inside a train station in central Germany.

The attacker, a 35-year-old Afghan national, arrived in the entrance hall of the Würzburg Central Station at 7.50am local time before approaching the stand.

Police said he attempted to stab a 68-year-old man and physically attacked a 55-year-old and a 51-year-old.

Hero bystanders and one plainclothed officer intervened and managed to overpower the attacker before rushing to help the injured victims.

Police have arrested the suspect and he remains in custody on suspicion of homicide.

A Bavarian Police spokesperson said: “Several passersby, including a plainclothes police officer, immediately intervened and were able to subdue the 35-year-old.

