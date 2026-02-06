Wuthering Heights star Margot Robbie has said she loves watching romance films for the "escape" that they bring as she attended the premiere of the Emily Brontë adaptation. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Wuthering Heights star Margot Robbie has said she loves watching romance films for the "escape" that they bring as she attended the premiere of the Emily Brontë adaptation.

The Australian actress, 35, stars in the upcoming Emerald Fennell version of the novel about the passionate and tragic romance between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff. Speaking on the red carpet at the London premiere of Wuthering Heights, Robbie said: "I love watching romantic films. "I love the escape that it offers, often diving into a world, especially like this one, which is so big and cinematic."

Speaking about the pressure of adapting a classic for the big screen, Robbie, who was also a producer of the film, added: "Knowing how much the book means to Emerald was the best place to start. "Knowing that she was writing it from a place of massive respect and love for the original source material was the most important thing." Robbie wore a Dilara Findikoglu, sheer, corseted, Gothic gown with moss green, blooming seams and a matching choker. She also wore a replica of Charlotte Bronte's bracelet which is believed to have been woven out of the hair of her sisters: Emily and Anne; an example of the level of detail which has been incorporated into the production of the film which Robbie felt further honoured the author and her legacy. Robbie plays the role of Catherine opposite fellow Australian actor Jacob Elordi's Heathcliff. The pair previously worked together on 2023 Fennell's psychological thriller, Saltburn, which starred Elordi with Robbie working on the project as a producer. The actor appeared on the red carpet in a sage green suit with a matching tie and coat.

Speaking about why there has been such a demand for these types of stories for the big screen, Elordi told reporters: "Everyone is always yearning or in some state of love. "Be it unrequited, be it passionate, be it toxic, be it sad, be it happy. So I think it's just what Bronte wrote is applicable for everyone." He also gave advice to those finding themselves in a similar state and said: "Wear it on your sleeve and talk about it and live it. "Have no shame."

