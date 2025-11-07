Alec Penstone volunteered to assist in moving the dead and injured from buildings devastated by the Blitz at just 15 years old. Picture: Shutterstock

An emotional 100-year-old war veteran heartbreakingly declared that winning World War II ‘wasn’t worth it’ due to the state of the country at the moment.

Alec Penstone appeared on Good Morning Britain joined by musicians the D Day Darlings, who surprised him with a performance ahead of Remembrance Day week. Asked by host Kate Garraway what Remembrance Sunday meant to him, war veteran Alec emotionally described how it felt as though winning the war was ‘not worth’ the sacrifice of how the country had turned out today. Alec said: “My message is, I can see in my mind's eye those rows and rows of white stones and all the hundreds of my friends who gave their lives, for what? The country of today?

“No, I'm sorry - but the sacrifice wasn't worth the result of what it is now.” Alec continued: “What we fought for was our freedom, but now it's a darn sight worse than when I fought for it.” The show’s presenters were stunned by his answers with Kate consoling him: “Alec, I'm sorry you feel like that and I want you to know that all the generations that have come since, including me and my children, are so grateful for your bravery and all the other service personnel. “It's our job now to make it the country that you fought for, and we will do.”

