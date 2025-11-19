Wynne Evans said he tried to take his own life after a slew of scandals after his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Wynne Evans has revealed he tried to take his own life after a slew of scandals during his time on Strictly Come Dancing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

But, the singer did admit his "hijinks" on the dancing programme looked "creepy". The 53-year-old, known for the Go Compare insurance adverts, competed in the 20th anniversary series of the hit dancing programme with professional dancer Katya Jones. During the series last year, Jones was seen moving Evans's hand away from her waist and also refusing to high-five him on the show. Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, Evans said: "It does look creepy and I apologise for that. "What happened was... Katya said to me, 'look let's get down the front, you put your hand on my waist, I'll move it back, we'll see if anyone notices'. "It was as simple as that, a body language experiment, and of course it was naive of me, I hadn't realised, I've never lived in this world before where everybody kind of just looks at everything you do.

"Of course it looked weird on the TV, it looked really, really odd, when I watch it back now I'm like 'oh no', but it was just messing around in the 'Claudatorium', and it was hijinks, if you like." The pair both described the incidents as "messing around" in an apology video at the time. Read more: BBC issues apology to Princess of Wales after Remembrance blunder Read more: 'We see you. We are ready': Defence secretary warns Putin after Russian spy ship spotted on edge of UK waters But in May, Evans announced he had been dropped by the BBC after apologising for using "inappropriate language" during the launch of the Strictly tour, which followed his appearance on the show. He said the word he used during press for the Strictly tour was his "nickname for one of the other contestants", but he admitted it was "not an appropriate word for the workplace".

The pair both described the incidents as "messing around" in an apology video. Picture: Alamy