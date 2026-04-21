Gabrielle Carrington, aka RielleUK on Instagram, is accused of attempted murder of another social media influencer. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

A former X Factor finalist accused of attempting to murder a social media influencer by hitting her with a car in central London made a heart sign to her family as she was remanded in custody.

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Gabrielle Carrington, 29, from Manchester , allegedly tried to kill Klaudia Zakrzewska outside the Inca nightclub in Argyll Street, Soho, at 4.30am on Sunday. She is accused of dangerous driving, being nearly twice the drink-drive limit, and causing injuries to two other people – a third woman and a security guard – who were also hit by her Mercedes. At Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, Carrington, dressed in grey, stood with her hands on her hips as District Judge Nina Tempia remanded her in custody.

Gabrielle Carrington appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London. Picture: PA

Klaudia Zakrzewska was critically injured in the crash. Picture: Instagram

Carrington, who has more than 365,000 followers on Instagram under the handle RIELLEUK, made it to the X Factor live finals in 2013 as one of the three members of Miss Dynamix. Ms Zakrzewska, who is in her 30s, is a TikTok and Instagram influencer who goes by the name Klaudiaglam. The judge ordered that Carrington is held in prison until the next court hearing at the Old Bailey on May 19. Carrington – described in court as “social media influencer” who makes regular trips to the United Arab Emirates – made a heart sign with her hands towards friends and family in the packed public gallery as she was led out of the dock and back to the cells.

Carrington made it to the X Factor live finals in 2013 as one of the three members of Miss Dynamix. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Teenage boy charged with arson over synagogue attack Family and friends of Ms Zakrzewska also attended the court hearing. Footage of the incident circulating online shows a woman getting into a black car before it surges forward, striking Ms Zakrzewska who goes under the vehicle. Outlining the allegations, prosecutor Rizwan Amin told the court: “In the early hours of Sunday morning, April 19, ambulance services and police were called to Argyll Street for reports that a woman had been run over. “Officers had attended at 5am, and also London Ambulance Service were on the scene. The scene can only be described as lots of people shouting, it could be described as a melee, so to speak. “Many individuals who were there were from a nearby nightclub including security staff members. “The full extent of the incident wasn’t appreciated at the time officers had attended. “Further checks of CCTV show that Ms Carrington had arrived in Argyll Street in her car, which was nearby to the Inca nightclub. “During this time, she seemed to have an altercation with a male as she exited her car. “This altercation escalated, involving several other members of the public. “Security staff tried to intervene to separate those involved. “Ms Carrington was then seen to re-enter the vehicle.” Mr Amin said the vehicle “immediately moved off and sharply mounted the pavement”. “During this manoeuvre, the vehicle has struck Ms Zakrzewska who was position to the front side of the vehicle and she was dragged forwards and dropped between the vehicle and a metal bike rack”, he said. “As the vehicle kept moving forward, it fully took her underneath the vehicle and at the same time had struck a security member of staff, Anoush Chyche, who was on the pavement.”

Police cordon on Argyll Street. Picture: Alamy