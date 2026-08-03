The tech giant’s premium Xbox Series X console with a disc drive will now cost £670, a £170 price increase

It comes after Microsoft announced it had cut 4,800 jobs in July. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Xbox prices have soared to their highest ever level, with Microsoft blaming the growing cost of memory and storage chips amid the AI boom.

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The tech giant’s premium Xbox Series X console with a disc drive will now cost £670, a £170 rise from its previous £500 price tag. Meanwhile, the entry-level Xbox Series S has climbed from £300 to £430, an increase of around 43%. Microsoft said it had hoped another price increase “would not be necessary”, but said the spiralling cost of components had forced its hand. “The entire consumer electronics industry is struggling with the current components crisis, but the effects are particularly hard on consoles,” the company said. Read more: UK data watchdog monitors rogue AI agents after multiple hacking incidents Read more: Snapchat joins YouTube, LinkedIn and Substack in fight against ‘AI slop’

The tech giant’s premium Xbox Series X console with a disc drive will now cost £670, a £170 price increase. Picture: Getty

It added that storage and memory technology costs had already doubled and could double again by next year. The price increase comes as demand for RAM chips and graphics hardware surges, driven by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence. AI systems require vast data centres packed with high-powered chips, pushing up prices for the components also used in games consoles, computers and other everyday tech. Sony has also raised prices, putting up the cost of its PlayStation 5 by £90 in March to £569.99.

The price increase comes as demand for RAM chips and graphics hardware surges, driven by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence. Picture: Alamy