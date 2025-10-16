Powerful console to rival Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation Portal.

The console has the Ally and more powerful Ally X options. Picture: Xbox

By William Mata

Microsoft has launched the ROG Xbox Ally this week, its first-ever handheld games console, which will rival the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation Portal.

Five years after the release of its Series X and S physical consoles, and more than two decades since the first Xbox hit shelves, the brand finally has a system you can carry with you. Read also: Microsoft to make some Xbox exclusive games available on other consoles Read also: Microsoft cuts 1,900 jobs at Activision Blizzard and Xbox Microsoft has developed the handheld alongside Asus, the Japanese console maker which put its previous generation handheld ROG (Republic of Games) Ally on sale in 2023. The new Ally comes with the official Xbox blessing for the first time and both the standard model and the more powerful Ally X come with Windows 11 built in. They have a large screen, changing colours around the d pad, and a large Xbox button to access Game Pass, to stream games available via a subscription. Here are some key details.

The Game Library is available to users. Picture: Xbox

When is the release date? The ROG and ROG X were both released on October 16 in the UK. How much is it? The standard device is £499 but the more powerful ROG Xbox Ally X is £799. Which games are available? As it has access to the Xbox Game Pass as a portable PC, the Ally has an extensive range of titles - which console users might have previously downloaded. It will have access to older franchise games, such as Halo and Call of Duty, as well as new release titles such as Dragon Quest XI.

How the console looks. Picture: Xbox