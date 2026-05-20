Xi is known for hosting visiting leaders over tea, but the setting and manner of such encounters can be viewed as a signal of the Chinese leader's regard for his guest

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping inspect an honor guard. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

China and Russia's leaders are set to meet for a summit in Beijing on Wednesday for discussions on international issues, capped by an intimate tete-a-tete between "old friends" over tea.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Coming on the heels of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the Chinese capital, the optics and outcomes of the meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be closely scrutinised and compared. Xi is known for hosting visiting leaders over tea, but the setting and manner of such encounters can be viewed as a signal of the Chinese leader's regard for his guest. When Xi hosted Putin for talks in May 2024, the pair ditched their ties as they spoke over tea outdoors in Zhongnanhai, a former imperial garden that now houses the offices of the ruling Communist Party and ​the government. In contrast, Trump's stroll through a secret garden and tea with Xi in the same compound, as well as a tour of the Temple of Heaven last week, appeared more choreographed. Read More: Putin might 'regret' full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Xi tells Trump Read More: Mariupol is Putin’s blueprint for occupation, and the world is barely paying attention

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People. Picture: Alamy

"Beijing is loving the optics of this. They're loving being the centre of world attention, and they will be playing it for their domestic audience for all that it's worth," said Graeme Smith, a senior fellow at the Australian National University's Pacific Affairs department. "In some ways, Xi is benefiting from the emotional instability of both those world leaders," he said, referencing Trump's penchant for pomp and Putin's long-time show of camaraderie with Xi. The rare back-to-back visits to Beijing by the leaders of two major countries deeply at odds with each other politically, militarily and economically have been hailed by Chinese state media as recognition of China's global standing in an increasingly fragmented world order. Putin was greeted by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi when he landed on Tuesday evening, with an honour guard alongside Chinese youths waving China and Russia's national flags in a welcome ceremony on the tarmac.

A television set at a restaurant in Hong Kong shows a broadcast of Russia's President Vladimir Putin with China's President Xi Jinping. Picture: Getty