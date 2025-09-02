Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R). Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

President Xi Jinping has welcomed his "old friend" Vladimir Putin to Beijing for bilateral talks - as China hosts a string of world leaders this week in a huge show of force against the West.

The Russian President hailed relations between the countries, claiming they were at an "unprecedented level". "Dear friend, both I and the entire Russian delegation are pleased to meet once again with our Chinese friends and colleagues," Putin told Xi, he said in a video published on the Kremlin's official Telegram messaging app. "Our close communication reflects the strategic nature of Russia-China relations, which are at an unprecedentedly high level," the Russian leader added. Xi said China is keen to collaborate with Moscow to "promote the construction of a more just and reasonable global governance system", calling Putin an "old friend". He said: "China-Russia relations have withstood the test of international changes". Read more: China and India pledge to be 'partners not rivals' ahead of security summit Read more: NATO chief says China and Russia could launch simultaneous attacks in chilling warning over all-out war

XI and Putin met in Beijing. Picture: Getty

The pair appeared to hit out at Western governments during the summit on Monday, with Xi taking a veiled swipe at the US’ sanctions as he blasted the "bullying" from certain countries. Meanwhile, Putin appeared to blame the West for triggering the Ukraine war as he defended Russia’s latest assault. The Chinese President is hosting world leaders from across Asia and the Middle this week as China prepares for its annual military parade on Wednesday. The event celebrates the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and China’s fight against Japan in the conflict. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will arrive in Beijing on Tuesday while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is also expected to attend, among other adversaries of the West.

China will hold its annual military parade to commemorate the end of World War II. Picture: Getty