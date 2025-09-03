Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have been overheard discussing the use of organ transplants to achieve immortality during a military parade in Beijing.

President Xi showed off China’s ever-increasing military might during the parade, showcasing high-tech weapons, missiles and even robots.

It comes as the Chinese President invited the Russian and North Korean leaders to the huge Victory Day parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

The discussion was captured by Chinese state media as the two leaders walked alongside North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

The two leaders were overheard discussing whether replacing one’s organs could be a means of prolonging life while walking through Tiananmen Square.

"In the past, it used to be rare for someone to be older than 70 and these days they say that at 70 one's still a child," Xi's translator says in Russian.

Putin’s Mandarin translator then responds: "With the development of biotechnology, human organs can be continuously transplanted, and people can live younger and younger, and even achieve immortality."

According to the BBC, Xi’s translator then says: "Predictions are, this century, there's a chance of also living to 150 [years old]."

Putin continued talking about attempts to prolong life throughout the day, with Russian state news agency Tass quoting him as saying: "Modern recovery methods, medical methods, even surgical ones dealing with the replacement of organs, enable humanity to hope for active life to last longer than it does today.

"Average age is different in different countries but life expectancy will increase significantly".

Speaking to 50,000 people gathered in Tiananmen Square, Xi said in a brief address that he pays his "highest respect to the veterans" who fought in the conflict.

"We defeated the Japanese military invaders for the first time in history," the Chinese president added.

"It is an important part of our history, and we made our contribution to saving the people, defending peace, and ensuring victory."

Xi added: "All the countries and nations should look after each other and help each other, then we can avoid the repetition of tragedy."

He then said the "rejuvenation" of China and its people is "unstoppable".