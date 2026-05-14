Donald Trump - Xi Jinping meeting in China. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The relationship between China and the US is the most important bilateral relationship in the world and we "must make it work and never mess it up," China's President Xi Jinping has said.

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Xi made the remarks in a toast at a state banquet he was hosting for visiting US President Donald Trump, adding that the "rejuvenation of China" and "Make America Great Again" can go hand in hand. Trump was greeted with a gun salute and military parade outside Beijing's Great Hall of the People in a glitzy welcoming on Thursday. The meeting at the country's Great Hall lasted two hours, double their intended duration. Trump told the Chinese President that he wanted to open up China and rebalance the trade relationship, describing it as "an honour" to be meeting his Chinese counterpart on his two-day tour of the Asian powerhouse. Speaking in the hall, he thanked Xi for a “magnificent welcome” and invited the Chinese leader to the US, with a visit scheduled for 24 September. Read more: 'It's an honor to be your friend' Trump tells Xi Jinping as crunch US-China summit gets underway Read more: Pictured: Trump meets Xi in crunch summit for US in China

U.S. President Trump Meets With China's President Xi And Attends State Banquet. Picture: Getty

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) attends a state banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People. Picture: Getty

"We look forward to it. And now I'd like to raise a glass and propose a toast to the rich and enduring ties between the American and Chinese people," Trump said. The US leader and his delegation were joined by several American corporate giants including tech billionaire Elon Musk and outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook. Earlier, Trump told Xi he is “a great leader”. “Sometimes people don’t like me saying it, but I say it anyway," Trump admitted. "There are those who say this may be the biggest summit ever," Trump said. "It's an honour to be with you. It's an honour to be your friend and the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before," he added. Xi opened the summit by telling Trump that a stable China–US relationship benefits the entire world. "When we cooperate, both sides benefit; when we confront each other, both sides suffer."

U.S. President Trump Meets With China's President Xi And Attends State Banquet. Picture: Getty