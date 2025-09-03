President Xi Jinping has declared that the 'regeneration of China is unstoppable' before a major military parade to mark the 80th anniversary since the end of the Second World War. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

President Xi Jinping has declared that the 'regeneration of China is unstoppable' before a major military parade to mark the 80th anniversary since the end of the Second World War.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking to 50,000 people gathered in Tiananmen Square, the Chinese president said in a brief address that he pays "my highest respect to the veterans" who fought in the Second World War. "We defeated the Japanese military invaders for the first time in history," the Chinese president added. Read More: Trump tells reporters 'we're going in' to Chicago as next Democrat city targeted for troop deployment Read More: Putin 'is using KGB training to manipulate Donald Trump', former adviser John Bolton tells LBC "It is an important part of our history, and we made our contribution to saving the people, defending peace, and ensuring victory." In pointed remarks, Xi added: "All the countries and nations should look after each other and help each other, then we can avoid the repetition of tragedy." He then said the "rejuvenation" of China and its people is "unstoppable".

Speaking to 50,000 people gathered in Tiananmen Square, the Chinese president said in a brief address that he pays "my highest respect to the veterans" who fought in the Second World War. Picture: Getty

After his remarks, Xi then rode in an open top limousine to take the salute from gathered troops and in view of a wide-range of military hardware. Picture: Getty

The parade was notable for the presence of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and Russian president Vladimir Putin, who were photographed with Xi entering the parade. Picture: Getty

Next-gen fighters, miniature submarines and drones were all featured in the powerful showing of force. Picture: Getty

After his remarks, Xi then rode in an open top limousine to take the salute from gathered troops and in view of a wide-range of military hardware. Next-gen fighters, miniature submarines and drones were all featured in the powerful showing of force. The parade was notable for the presence of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and Russian president Vladimir Putin, who were photographed with Xi entering the parade. After saying earlier in the day that China "needs the United States more than we need them", US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to sarcastically send regards to the triumvirate of rival nations.

After saying earlier in the day that China "needs the United States more than we need them", US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to sarcastically send regards to the triumvirate of rival nations. Picture: Getty