New XL Bully crackdown as dangerous dogs to be banned from being around children alone
The dangerous dog breed has been responsible for a spate of attacks against children and adults
Children aged under 12 will be banned from being left alone with dangerous dogs like XL Bullies under a new crackdown after a spate of attacks, reports claim.
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In new restrictions set to be announced today, banned breeds like Bullies and pitbulls will not be able to be left alone with young children.
Owners who leave their perilous pooches with children in homes and other settings could face being hauled in front of courts.
They face fines and having their dogs seized if they are convicted of the planned new offence, according to the Sun.
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Animal Welfare Minister Baroness Hayman said: "No child should ever be left alone with a dangerous dog.
“These rules are about putting safety of children first.”
The new crackdown will come into effect on November 1 in an extension of existing restrictions on keeping an exempt dog of a banned breed.
The move will be codified using a statutory instrument which is going to be put before Parliament on Tuesday.
Despite being banned, XL Bullies have continued to be a cause of attacks and deaths.
The breed was responsible for the deaths of 10-year-old Jack Lis in South Wales in 2021, and nine-month-old Jonte William Bluck last year.
XL Bullies were banned in 2024, but owners can still keep existing dogs if they hold an exemption certificate and adhere to strict conditions.