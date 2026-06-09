The dangerous dog breed has been responsible for a spate of attacks against children and adults

Children aged under 12 will be banned from being left alone with dangerous dogs like XL Bullies under a new crackdown after a spate of attacks, reports claim. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Children aged under 12 will be banned from being left alone with dangerous dogs like XL Bullies under a new crackdown after a spate of attacks, reports claim.

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In new restrictions set to be announced today, banned breeds like Bullies and pitbulls will not be able to be left alone with young children. Owners who leave their perilous pooches with children in homes and other settings could face being hauled in front of courts. They face fines and having their dogs seized if they are convicted of the planned new offence, according to the Sun. Read More: Girl, 4, rushed to hospital after being mauled by two 'XL Bullies' while playing in park with mum Read More: Ex-West Ham star hit with £12K fine after XL Bullies attack Golden Retriever

Critics of the ban have argued that the breed is not dangerous and that the attacks are the fault of bad owners. Picture: Getty