John McColl suffered "catastrophic facial injuries" in the 45-minute attack, Liverpool Crown Court heard

Garner, 31, was found guilty of being the owner of a dog which caused injury while dangerously out of control. Picture: Cheshire Police

By Alex Storey

The owner of an XL Bully which savaged an 84-year-old man to death has been jailed for 12 years.

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John McColl was attacked by Toretto, owned by Sean Garner, after he wandered onto the driveway of the pensioner's home in Warrington, Cheshire, in February last year. Mr McColl had been on the way home from the pub when he was attacked, and died from his injuries in hospital a month later. The dog weighed seven stone and four pounds and was shot ten times by police at the scene. Garner had been standing trial at Liverpool Crown Court accused of being the owner of a dog which caused injury while dangerously out of control, for which he was convicted of last month. Read more: Iran says Strait of Hormuz 'fully open' as Trump welcomes ‘full passage' Read more: Singer D4vd arrested on suspicion of murder after decomposed body of 14-year-old girl found in boot of Tesla

John McColl, 84, died a month after the attack. Picture: Cheshire Police

He told "bare-faced lies" by claiming Mr McColl had deliberately let the dog out of the garden after walking up the driveway, jurors heard. Addressing Garner in court, Mr McColl's granddaughter Kelly Percival, 33, said: "Your dog basically ate my grandad, but you and your family don’t care." Garner, 31, looked down as Ms Percival read a statement, in which she said he had denied her grandfather a "dignified death". Mr McColl’s daughter, Joann Percival, 57, told the defendant: "You robbed us of our dad, grandad, great-grandad, but you don’t care and it’s not OK." Jailing Garner, Judge Brian Cummings KC said: "The suffering experienced by Mr McColl was quite unspeakable and really does not bear dwelling on." He said the retired steel erector, who remained conscious throughout the attack, must have been in "absolute agony". The trial heard Mr McColl was on his way home from the pub shortly after 6pm on February 24 2025 when he walked into the driveway of Garner’s home, where the dog had been left on a patio area which the prosecution alleged was only secured by a gate with a latch.

Neighbours described using items including a spirit level and a walking stick to try and get the dog away from Mr McColl. Audio released by police after the case shows Garner asking for his mother to phone him, saying "there's police at my new house over the f****** dog." Following the conclusion of the case, jurors were told excused from jury service for ten years after hearing evidence which had been "some of the worst" the judge had "ever heard." The 31-year-old, who was described in court as a "selfish, reckless risk taker who couldn’t care less," later described Toretto as "missing a few nuts and bolts." The jury heard Mr McColl was on his way home from the pub shortly after 6pm on February 24 when, for an unknown reason, entered Garner’s driveway on Bardsley Avenue. The dog had been left on a patio area which the prosecution alleged was only secured by a gate with a latch. Toretto then launched an attack on Mr McColl.

The XL Bully, called Toretto, which attacked John McColl. Picture: Cheshire Police

In his opening to the jury, prosecutor David Birrell said: "The dog guarded him as if he were its prey. "It savaged him." An examination of the dog later found it had no food in its stomach, but it had begun to eat Mr McColl alive. The court heard Garner, his then-pregnant partner and two children, had moved into the semi-detached home three weeks before the incident and told the landlord they had one French bulldog, despite owning two XL bullies and a micro bully dog. Giving evidence, Garner claimed he took steps to ensure Toretto and the second XL bully, a female called Malibu who was shot when police found her inside the house, were not dangerously out of control. He claimed the male dog was in a shed which was bolted and padlocked on the patio, which he said had a gate that was secured with a latch and chain.

John McColl. Picture: Cheshire Police