The yacht sank after just 15 minutes. Picture: Instagram Turk Deniz Medya

By Alice Padgett

A million-pound yacht has sunk off the coast of Turkey forcing passengers and crew to leap overboard.

The Dolce Vento, Italian for "Sweet Wind", was only fifteen minutes into its maiden voyage off the coast of Zonguldak, Northern Turkey, when it sunk. The 85-foot vessel listed to one side and disappeared below the surface.

The passengers and crew were forced to jump overboard. Picture: Instagram Turk Deniz Medya

The owner, captain and two crew were forced to jump overboard and swim to shore. It was the first time the $940,000 yacht took to the water after being delivered from Istanbul.

The Coast Guard and port teams established a security cordon around the boat, reported the Mirror US. Clips on social media racked up thousands of views. Commenters speculated whether the vessel was too top-heavy, which could've caused the ship to topple and sink. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and it is expected that the yacht will be inspected to determine what happened.