Visibility will vary from place to place, with some dense fog patches bringing it down to less than 100 metres, the Met Office said

Deer are seen on a misty morning at Richmond Park on October 19, 2026 in London, England. Picture: Brook Mitchell/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

A yellow fog warning is in place across parts of England and Wales, with the Met Office warning of likely travel delays on Sunday.

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The heavy fog warning is in place until 10am, but the forecaster said some patches of fog could last until the afternoon and people should be prepared for changes to weather conditions. Visibility will vary from place to place, with some dense fog patches bringing it down to less than 100 metres, the Met Office said. The warning is in place across the East Midlands, East of England, London and South East England, North West England, South West England, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber in England. It is also in place for Denbighshire, Monmouthshire, Powys, Torfaen and Wrexham in Wales. Read more: Unrest across Europe as shops looted in Germany and violent scenes in France as policeman 'set on fire' Read more: Heidi Klum shares Halloween transformation as star arrives as 8ft severed hand star for annual party

Dense fog and an autumnal morning to start the month in Hampshire. Picture: Paul Biggins/Alamy

People can expect traffic delays because of the heavy fog and those flying should also plan for delayed or cancelled flights. The forecaster recommended checking road conditions before driving and making sure fog lights were functional. Tom Morgan, meteorologist at the Met Office, told the Press Association on Sunday morning: “Most of the fog now is starting to lift and clear, and the visibilities aren’t as bad as they were earlier. “But nonetheless, if you are travelling, give yourself some extra time for your journey, use fog lights if you have them. “Be prepared, perhaps, for some travel disruption. That means slower journey times, etc.”

Fog over Eastbourne Pier in East Sussex. Picture: james jagger/Alamy

Mr Morgan said the fog would be “less of an issue” over the next few days, which could bring dry weather across most of the country and even sunny spells for some. He said: “High pressure will dominate, which is still unfortunately bad news for southern regions in particular, which are experiencing the severe drought conditions that we’ve seen for several months now. “There may well be a few showers at times, particularly in Kent, very far south-east of England tomorrow (Monday) and on Tuesday. “But for all other parts of the UK, it’s largely going to be dry.” Much of the country remains officially in drought, with a severe drought in place across parts of the South West and Sussex.

Office workers walk through the fog on the South Bank of The River Thames, beside Tower Bridge early in the morning in London, on October 30. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/Getty