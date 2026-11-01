Fog warning in place across parts of England and Wales as Met Office predicts a dry few days ahead of Bonfire night
Visibility will vary from place to place, with some dense fog patches bringing it down to less than 100 metres, the Met Office said
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A yellow fog warning is in place across parts of England and Wales, with the Met Office warning of likely travel delays on Sunday.
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The heavy fog warning is in place until 10am, but the forecaster said some patches of fog could last until the afternoon and people should be prepared for changes to weather conditions.
Visibility will vary from place to place, with some dense fog patches bringing it down to less than 100 metres, the Met Office said.
The warning is in place across the East Midlands, East of England, London and South East England, North West England, South West England, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber in England.
It is also in place for Denbighshire, Monmouthshire, Powys, Torfaen and Wrexham in Wales.
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People can expect traffic delays because of the heavy fog and those flying should also plan for delayed or cancelled flights.
The forecaster recommended checking road conditions before driving and making sure fog lights were functional.
Tom Morgan, meteorologist at the Met Office, told the Press Association on Sunday morning: “Most of the fog now is starting to lift and clear, and the visibilities aren’t as bad as they were earlier.
“But nonetheless, if you are travelling, give yourself some extra time for your journey, use fog lights if you have them.
“Be prepared, perhaps, for some travel disruption. That means slower journey times, etc.”
Mr Morgan said the fog would be “less of an issue” over the next few days, which could bring dry weather across most of the country and even sunny spells for some.
He said: “High pressure will dominate, which is still unfortunately bad news for southern regions in particular, which are experiencing the severe drought conditions that we’ve seen for several months now.
“There may well be a few showers at times, particularly in Kent, very far south-east of England tomorrow (Monday) and on Tuesday.
“But for all other parts of the UK, it’s largely going to be dry.”
Much of the country remains officially in drought, with a severe drought in place across parts of the South West and Sussex.
Mr Morgan said the dry conditions in the coming days mean many could be out on Bonfire Night on Thursday.
He told PA: “The weather does mean that we do have bonfires, celebrations, events rather going on through this week.
“There could be quite a lot of kind of smoke and trap kind of poor visibilities at times because of that, because of the high pressure.
“But we’re not really expecting that to cause too many hazards.”
It comes just days after England was battered with rain, leading to increased river levels in many parts of the country.
Storms Austen and Boelo caused England to have its wettest week since October 2024.
Austen triggered an amber warning from the Met Office for strong winds and rain across Cornwall and parts of Devon on October 23, along with a yellow warning for much of central and southern England.
Gusts reached nearly 80mph on the Isle of Wight, flights were cancelled and thousands of homes were left without power.
Boelo arrived the following day, this time prompting an amber warning for wind over Scotland, with a yellow warning covering northern England.