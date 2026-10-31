Traffic delays are expected due to the heavy fog, as well as delayed or cancelled flights

People could expect traffic delays due to the heavy fog and those flying should also plan for delayed or cancelled flights. Picture: glosszoom/Alamy

By Katy Dartford

A yellow fog warning is in force across parts of England and Wales, with the Met Office warning of possible travel delays on Saturday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The heavy fog warning is in place until 10 am, but the Met Office said people should be prepared for changes to weather conditions. Some patches of fog could last until the afternoon, the weather office warned. People could expect traffic delays due to the heavy fog and those flying should also plan for delayed or cancelled flights. Read More: Burnham 'open' to calls for Britain to offer apology for slavery - but rules out reparations Read More: Britain 'not prepared for war', army chiefs warn - as they accuse Burnham's budget of 'kicking can down the road'

The Met Office said: “Areas of fog, dense in places with visibility below 100 metres at times, will slowly begin to thin, lift and clear later this morning or, in some spots, not until this afternoon. “Bus and train services, as well as flights and ferry travel may also be affected; check for updates from your travel company and follow their advice.” The weather bureau recommended checking road conditions before driving and making sure fog lights were functional. The warning covers parts of East and West Midlands, East of England and Yorkshire and Humber, as well as Buckinghamshire, Milton Keynes and Cheshire. In Wales, the warning covers areas around Denbighshire, Flintshire, Powys and Wrexham.

Flooding at the Whitesands, Dumfries, during Storm Boelo. Picture: AB Images/Alamy