Rain weather warning but November warmth to continue
Heavy rain forecast for parts of the country this week, but warm autumn will continue
Warm weather is set to continue in the UK after a record breaking mild start to November, the Met Office has confirmed, although a rain warning is in place for parts of the country.
Unseasonable temperatures of up to 16C have been forecast for London this week, far above the 3-10C average for the month, with the country having recently been as warm as parts of Spain.
Temperatures overnight only dropped to 14.C in Teddington, west London, on November 5, making it the warmest Bonfire Night on record - surpassing the 13.9C felt in 1939.
Looking at the bigger picture, we can see the next low pressure system heading towards the UK 🌧️— Met Office (@metoffice) November 10, 2025
This will bring heavy rain for some of us, with weather warnings out for western areas https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/3VtXfVXlOh
While heavy rain is on the way at times this week, it is still set to continue to be a far milder than average autumn.
“This exceptional run of overnight warmth follows an October that was already warmer than average, and the latest data highlight the evolving meteorological context behind these new records,” the Met Office said.
Historic November heat to continue
In the first week of November, 33 local weather stations broke their high daily minimum temperature record for the month. Some spikes included:
- Chivenor, Devon, which had a minimum temperature of 14.8C on November 5 - beating a 29-year-old November record of 14.1C,
- Valley, Gwynedd, had a minimum temperature of 13.6C from 2022,
- Culdrose, Cornwall, had a low of 13.8C on Bonfire Night, exceeding the previous 13.6C set in 2010.
As to why there has been so much warmth, the Met Office said: “The mild spell was driven by a combination of factors.
“Warm air from the south, persistent cloud cover, and a lack of cold continental air all contributed to the overnight warmth.
“The North Sea, only slightly cooler than average, played a role in moderating temperatures, especially in eastern areas.”
LBC has approached the Met Office for further comment.
Warmest November on record in the UK
While it is likely to stay warm this month, the thermometer is unlikely to match the warmest ever UK November temperature, which was 21C in 2015. This was also linked to a jet stream event.
Next week’s UK weather
According to the Met Office, the majority of the country will have an overcast outlook for the days ahead, with a mixture of drizzle and spells of patchy sunshine.Maximum temperatures of 15C, 15C, 16C, and 13C will be felt in London and around on Tuesday to Friday, respectively.
There will be yellow weather warnings for rain on Tuesday, with Wales, parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and the south west of England affected.