Heavy rain forecast for parts of the country this week, but warm autumn will continue

November could see heavy rain as temperatures remain mild. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Warm weather is set to continue in the UK after a record breaking mild start to November, the Met Office has confirmed, although a rain warning is in place for parts of the country.

Looking at the bigger picture, we can see the next low pressure system heading towards the UK 🌧️



This will bring heavy rain for some of us, with weather warnings out for western areas https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/3VtXfVXlOh — Met Office (@metoffice) November 10, 2025

While heavy rain is on the way at times this week, it is still set to continue to be a far milder than average autumn. “This exceptional run of overnight warmth follows an October that was already warmer than average, and the latest data highlight the evolving meteorological context behind these new records,” the Met Office said. Historic November heat to continue In the first week of November, 33 local weather stations broke their high daily minimum temperature record for the month. Some spikes included: Chivenor, Devon, which had a minimum temperature of 14.8C on November 5 - beating a 29-year-old November record of 14.1C,

Valley, Gwynedd, had a minimum temperature of 13.6C from 2022,

Culdrose, Cornwall, had a low of 13.8C on Bonfire Night, exceeding the previous 13.6C set in 2010. As to why there has been so much warmth, the Met Office said: “The mild spell was driven by a combination of factors. “Warm air from the south, persistent cloud cover, and a lack of cold continental air all contributed to the overnight warmth. “The North Sea, only slightly cooler than average, played a role in moderating temperatures, especially in eastern areas.” LBC has approached the Met Office for further comment.

It's November... Go to the beach? Picture: Alamy