Yellow snow warning for UK this week after -7C felt overnight
The Met Office has given a yellow warning for snow after the coldest night of the season so far
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A warning about snow has been given for this week by the Met Office after the coldest night of the year so far.
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Cold weather is set to continue after parts of Scotland dropped to -7C overnight, and a warning about ice was given to motorists in northern England.
In addition, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a yellow cold-health alert for the North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber which will be in place until 9am on Thursday.
But when and where is it set to snow in the UK.
Read more: Ice warnings in force with motorists urged to take care
⚠️ Yellow weather warning updated ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) November 16, 2026
Snow across parts of northern England and southern Scotland
Tuesday 0000 – 1100
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/TfU9Ok8qZD
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/S2YzuGChVw
When will it snow this week?
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow for parts of southern Scotland and northern and central England from overnight Monday and into Tuesday.
Met Office chief forecaster Dan Suri said the snow will follow a band of rain moving northwards across the UK during Monday night and Tuesday morning and, as it encounters colder air, it will turn to snow for a time.
“The greatest chance of settling snow will be over ground above 200 metres, with 1-5 cm possible in places and potentially 5-15 cm above 300-400 metres," he said.
"Combined with strong easterly winds, this could bring some travel disruption to higher-level routes.
“Through Tuesday morning the snow will increasingly turn back to rain, with some minor surface-water impacts also possible. Away from higher ground, and so for many people, rain rather than snow will be the main story, although it will continue to feel cold in the north."
He added: "Temperatures will be closer to average further south, before more settled conditions gradually develop here late this week.”