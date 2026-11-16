The Met Office has given a yellow warning for snow after the coldest night of the season so far

By William Mata

A warning about snow has been given for this week by the Met Office after the coldest night of the year so far.

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Cold weather is set to continue after parts of Scotland dropped to -7C overnight, and a warning about ice was given to motorists in northern England. In addition, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a yellow cold-health alert for the North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber which will be in place until 9am on Thursday. But when and where is it set to snow in the UK. Read more: Ice warnings in force with motorists urged to take care

⚠️ Yellow weather warning updated ⚠️



Snow across parts of northern England and southern Scotland



Tuesday 0000 – 1100



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/TfU9Ok8qZD



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/S2YzuGChVw — Met Office (@metoffice) November 16, 2026