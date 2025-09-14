Winds steadily increased on Sunday evening as a yellow weather warning came into effect

It predicts transport delays and large waves affecting coastal areas, with short-term power cuts possible. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

It is set to be a wet and windy start to the week as gusts of up to 65 miles per hour could hit parts of England and Wales.

Most of England and Wales may feel 45 to 55mph gusts and exposed locations could see these reach 65mph, Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said. A yellow wind warning runs from 8pm on Sunday to 6pm on Monday and includes most of England and Wales, except the north of the Lake District and far North East. It predicts transport delays and large waves affecting coastal areas, with short-term power cuts possible. Mr Morgan said there could be "low impacts in general" but added: "Nonetheless, there could be some brief kind of power interruptions and some travel disruption for the return to work on Monday morning.

It comes ahead of “changeable” conditions with periods of wind and rain through the coming week. Picture: Alamy